Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri January 2 to Sunday Jan 4

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, #, to Sunday, #.

Friday, January 2, 2026

A Dream Rooted in the Declaration:

The Cobb County Public Library announced the following event at the North Cobb Regional Library:

Please join North Cobb Regional Library as part of the America 250 series for a special interactive activity throughout the month of January, celebrating the enduring ideals of American democracy and equality.

We will feature a Dream Wall inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I have a Dream” speech and the foundational principles of the Declaration of Independence.



Participate and Share Your Dream:

We invite you to write or draw your own dream or hope related to equality, freedom, or justice and place the note on the Dream Wall. As you reflect, you can read selected excerpts from the Declaration of Independence paired with passages from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches, highlighting the powerful connection between the promise of 1776 and the movement of 1963.

Marietta Square Art Walk

Shop, dine, and grab a drink for a stroll around the Square each First Friday of the month. Art Walk is a free self-guided walking tour that celebrates the vitality of Marietta’s diverse cultural Arts scene, showcasing local artists throughout Marietta Square. Date: January 2 Time: 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm For more information follow this link.

Saturday, January 3, 2026

Cobb County posted the following events:

🌲Final day for Bring One for the Chipper – Recycle your live 🌲Christmas trees through Jan. 3. Turning your tree into mulch, fuel, wildlife habitats, and other useful material is one of the easiest ways to give back to the environment after the holidays. Keep Cobb Beautiful is once again sponsoring free recycling drop-offs across the county:

See drop-off locations here. 🌕 Full Moon Hike – Wolf Moon

Experience the park after dark under the light of the full moon on an easy hike. Explore the habitats of local nocturnal wildlife. Dress for the weather. Wear shoes appropriate for hiking. Bring a flashlight and water. $3

6 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3.

Meet at the brick house at 5420 Stout Parkway, Lithia Springs Register here. 📌Vision Board program – Make a vision board for 2026, noon – 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 3 at Switzer Library.

Cobb Landmarks announced the following, with the first session beginning Jan 3:

Southern Foodways ​Cook Book Club Cobb Landmarks is excited to introduce a new Southern Foodways Book Club! Over the first five months of 2026, we will explore an 1880s Marietta cookbook titled Housekeeping in the Sunny South, cook recipes, and discuss the rich history of Southern food. Our goal is to connect, learn, and appreciate the culture that has shaped these food traditions. The cookbook club will meet the first Saturday of each month, January-May, from 1pm to 3pm. Club meetings will take place at the William Root House and will be facilitated by Cobb Landmarks Food Historians Clarissa Lynch and Misha Harp. Registration is $200 per person and includes a copy Housekeeping in the Sunny South (a $30 value). ​ For more information follow this link.

Sunday, January 4, 2026

First Free Sundays

Free admission to participating shops and activities in Marietta Square, plus outdoor browsing.

11:00 am – 4:00 pm — Marietta Square.

For more information follow this link.