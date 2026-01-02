Wellstar highlights their first new babies of 2026

The first two babies born in Wellstar Health System hospitals

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 2, 2026

Wellstar Health System announced the following:

It is with great excitement that we announce the arrival of the first babies of 2026 at Wellstar Health System.

The families are thrilled to welcome their little ones, which are a reminder of the hope, love, and new beginnings that each year brings.

Join us in celebrating and wishing all the best to the proud parents.

Wellstar Cobb Medical Center

·       Name – Madelyn

·       Gender – Female 

·       Weight –  6lb 8oz

·       Length –  19.25in

·       Time Born –  7:22 AM

·       Parent Names –  Michael & Sarah

·       City Baby Born – Austell

           *Img Attached​ or https://we.tl/t-gutO5O2qru*

Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center 

·       Name – Lucas

·       Gender – Male

·       Weight –  6lb 13oz

·       Length –  20.25 inches

·       Time Born –  6:09 AM

·       Parent Names –  Anna & Mike

·       City Family Lives – Alpharetta 

           *Img Attached​ or https://we.tl/t-gutO5O2qru*

