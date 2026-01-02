Wellstar Health System announced the following:
It is with great excitement that we announce the arrival of the first babies of 2026 at Wellstar Health System.
The families are thrilled to welcome their little ones, which are a reminder of the hope, love, and new beginnings that each year brings.
Join us in celebrating and wishing all the best to the proud parents.
Wellstar Cobb Medical Center
· Name – Madelyn
· Gender – Female
· Weight – 6lb 8oz
· Length – 19.25in
· Time Born – 7:22 AM
· Parent Names – Michael & Sarah
· City Baby Born – Austell
*Img Attached or https://we.tl/t-gutO5O2qru*
Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center
· Name – Lucas
· Gender – Male
· Weight – 6lb 13oz
· Length – 20.25 inches
· Time Born – 6:09 AM
· Parent Names – Anna & Mike
· City Family Lives – Alpharetta
*Img Attached or https://we.tl/t-gutO5O2qru*
Be the first to comment on "Wellstar highlights their first new babies of 2026"