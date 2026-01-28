Very cold temperatures and hazardous wind chills are expected in Georgia over the weekend

While no hazardous weather is expected today, cold temperatures and potential weekend snow are forecast for the end of the week in north and central Georgia.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Wednesday, January 28.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… The probability of hazardous weather is low. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday… Very cold temperatures and hazardous wind chills are expected through the weekend into early next week. Predictability remains low regarding a system that could bring snow to parts of north and central Georgia between Friday and Sunday. At this time, the eastern portion of the area has the greatest potential for snow and light accumulations.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook: Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).