2026 Kennesaw Concert Series Brings Legendary Sounds to Depot Park

Photo of Night Ranger courtesy of the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw submitted the following news release about its Kennesaw Concert Series:

The City of Kennesaw is turning up the volume in 2026 with the return of the Kennesaw Concert Series, presented by Wellstar Health System, with premier sponsorship from Hester Dental, Williams Elleby Howard & Easter, and Woodstock Chiropractic. Now in its third year, the series brings a powerhouse mix of a legendary rock act and fan-favorite tribute bands to the United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, delivering free, unforgettable live music experiences all season long.

From classic rock icons to throwback pop and timeless tributes, the 2026 lineup is packed with shows music fans will not want to miss

March 28 – Night Ranger

Night Ranger takes the stage with four decades of chart-topping hits, electrifying live performances, and a legacy that helped define American rock. With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide and over 4,000 shows performed, the band continues to deliver arena-sized anthems and top-tier musicianship. Fans can expect classics like “Sister Christian,” “(You Can Still) Rock in America,” and “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” along with the energy and precision that have kept Night Ranger touring strong for 40 years.

May 2 – Boy Band Review

Boy Band Review brings the ultimate throwback party, celebrating the biggest boy band hits of the ’90s and early 2000s. With a full live band, polished choreography, and nonstop crowd interaction, the group recreates the excitement of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, and more, delivering a fun, sing-along experience that spans generations.

August 22 – Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Widely praised for their authenticity and musicianship, Rumours ATL recreates the iconic sound and harmonies of Fleetwood Mac with remarkable precision. Audiences will hear beloved classics like “Rhiannon,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Dreams” in a performance that honors one of rock’s most celebrated catalogs.

September 26 – Dancing Dream: The Tribute to ABBA

Dancing Dream brings the sparkle, sound, and global hits of ABBA to life with a high-energy performance featuring favorites like “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Waterloo.” Based in New York City and having performed more than 300 shows across North America, the group delivers a polished tribute that keeps audiences on their feet.

“This series is quickly becoming a highlight of our community calendar,” said Mayor Derek Easterling. “These concerts bring people together, showcase incredible talent, and continue to position the United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park as a go-to destination for live music in our region. We’re excited to welcome residents and visitors alike for another outstanding season.”

The Kennesaw Concert Series offers free concerts in the heart of Downtown Kennesaw. Guests are encouraged to bring collapsible lawn chairs or camping chairs and enjoy food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

Concert Season Seats are available for $100 per seat for the full season and are located on the second level of the tiered turf lawn. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Full-season seat sales are available until sold out or 5:00 p.m. on March 6, 2026.

For concert details or to purchase seating, visit www.amphitheateratdepotpark.com.