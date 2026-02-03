Marietta Preserves 208 Affordable Housing Units with Support for Walton Village Renovation

The City of Marietta announced on its website the preservation of 208 affordable multi-family housing units at Walton Village apartments following the city’s endorsement of a successful application for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits submitted by the Marietta Housing Authority.

The tax credits, awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), will support a major renovation of the apartment complex located at 1570 Roberta Drive. The project, expected to begin in March 2026, is a continued collaboration between the Marietta Housing Authority and Walton Communities, LLC.

The city’s formal endorsement came during a Marietta Housing Authority Board meeting on Jan. 14, 2026, when Mayor Steve Tumlin expressed the city’s support for issuing tax-exempt bonds to finance the renovations.

“This project is significant to the City’s commitment and to the Marietta Housing Authority’s mission to provide well-maintained, attainable housing in Marietta,” Tumlin said. “Through our continued partnership, we are supporting reinvestment in an established community and ensuring these residences remain accessible to individuals and families for years to come.”

Marietta’s involvement with the Walton Village site dates back to the early 2000s, when the city helped facilitate recovery of the foreclosed property through a coordinated effort between the Housing Authority and a financial institution. That action laid the groundwork for future development, including the 2009 launch of Legacy at Walton Village Phase II, a senior living community.

The latest renovation effort is part of a broader strategy aligned with Marietta’s Vision Statement 4, which emphasizes the importance of diverse and inclusive housing options for all ages, incomes, and backgrounds.

City officials said the initiative reaffirms Marietta’s commitment to long-term affordable housing and revitalization of existing communities while preserving accessibility for families and seniors alike.