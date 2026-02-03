No Electric Rate Increase for Marietta Power Customers in 2026

Marietta Power announced it will not raise electric rates in 2026, providing continued relief to residential and business customers amid widespread increases by other providers across Georgia.

The decision marks a continuation of Marietta Power’s long-standing rate stability. Over the past 13 years, the utility has avoided rate hikes in all but one year, maintaining its position as one of the most affordable electric providers in the state.

According to the Georgia Public Service Commission’s Residential Rate Survey, Marietta Power currently ranks second-lowest among electric service providers in the state for average home electricity costs. The annual survey evaluates providers based on total electric bill amounts for typical residential usage.

Mayor Steve Tumlin, who also serves as chairman of the Marietta Board of Lights and Water, emphasized the city’s commitment to maintaining low costs and high service quality.

“Our Board of Lights and Water remains committed to excellence in electrical deliverance and competitive rates, and keeping rates stable another year reflects such,” Tumlin said in a statement. “We have absorbed wholesale cost increases to hold rates steady for our customers, while continuing to provide reliable service. Marietta Power remains among the lowest-cost electric providers in the state without compromising quality.”

City officials attribute the sustained low rates to strategic planning and a focus on operational efficiency, reinforcing Marietta Power’s reputation as a leading municipal energy provider.