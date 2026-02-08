Cobb County’s alphabet soup: take the quiz on important acronyms in our county

This latest Cobb County quiz is about the abbreviations and acronyms of programs important to the operation of the county and its cities.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

Readers who subscribe to the Courier’s email newsletter receive a daily version of the quiz, delivered straight to their inbox along with the day’s top local headlines. On the main website, the quiz runs as a weekend edition, published Saturdays and Sundays, giving readers more time to explore the questions and dig into the answers.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not a test. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you'd like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter

Have fun — and see what you know about Cobb County.

1. This sales tax, voted on by Cobb residents, funds capital projects such as roads, public safety facilities, parks, and other infrastructure CDBG SPLOST CID TCCID 2. This program, utilized by Cobb and its cities and administered by HUD, was set up to "develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons" CDBG CID TCCID SPLOST 3. These law enforcement units in the Cobb County Police Department, City of Marietta, City of Smyrna, and the City of Clarkston focus on reducing traffic accidents, fatalities, and injuries by analyzing crash sites and traffic injuries and fatalities SWAT LEO MCS STEP 4. These organizations self-tax businesses in a designated area for transportation and other infrastructure. The first one was in Cobb County in the Cumberland area, and the county currently has two CDBG SPLOST CID SSD 5. This specialized unit within the Cobb County Police Department responds to incidents involving a violent confrontation or the possibility of a violent confrontation occurring SWAT CID MCS STEP Loading... Loading...



