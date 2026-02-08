This latest Cobb County quiz is about the abbreviations and acronyms of programs important to the operation of the county and its cities.
The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.
Readers who subscribe to the Courier’s email newsletter receive a daily version of the quiz, delivered straight to their inbox along with the day’s top local headlines. On the main website, the quiz runs as a weekend edition, published Saturdays and Sundays, giving readers more time to explore the questions and dig into the answers.
This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not a test. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.
If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.
https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share
Have fun — and see what you know about Cobb County.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County’s alphabet soup: take the quiz on important acronyms in our county"