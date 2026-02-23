Georgia Gas Prices Fall to $2.69 a Gallon as Drivers Get February Relief

Georgia drivers are getting a welcome break at the pump this week as gas prices continue to ease statewide. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has dipped to $2.69, down three cents from last week and 30 cents lower than this time last year, according to the weekly report from AAA. In the meantime, EV DC fast-charging rates at commercial stations rose by one cent per kilowatt hour, reaching 39 cents by the national average (home charging, of course, is much lower cost).

While day-to-day fluctuations remain possible, the current statewide average matches prices from a month ago and provides drivers temporary relief before the seasonal transition to higher-cost summer-blend fuel.

“Georgians are getting a welcome break at the pump as prices ease,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Rising gasoline supplies and lighter seasonal demand are working in drivers’ favor. And with the switch to higher priced summer-blend fuel still ahead, these lower than usual February prices are giving drivers a bit of extra breathing room.”

At the current average, filling a standard 15-gallon tank costs approximately $40.35.

Cobb County rates

Cobb County rates remained the same on average as the statewide rate.

National Gas Prices Hold Steady

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline edged up just one cent this week to $2.93. Prices typically begin rising in early spring as refineries transition to more expensive summer-blend gasoline.

Market watchers are also monitoring ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, which could drive crude oil prices higher and put upward pressure on fuel costs. For now, however, national prices remain at their lowest level for this time of year since 2021.

Electric Vehicle Charging Costs Slightly Rise

The average cost of public electric vehicle charging has increased nationally by one cent to 39 cents per kilowatt-hour. Drivers planning road trips can compare charging and fuel prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

Most and Least Expensive Georgia Metro Markets

Most expensive:

Savannah — $2.79

Macon — $2.72

Atlanta — $2.70

Least expensive:

Warner Robins — $2.63

Rome — $2.62

Albany — $2.60

Current and Historical Gas Price Averages

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.93 $2.93 $2.92 $2.85 $3.15 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.69 $2.70 $2.72 $2.69 $2.99 $4.49 (6/15/2022)

Drivers can view current gasoline price averages on AAA’s website.