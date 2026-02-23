Cobb County Police Await Medical Examiner Results in Park Death

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb police say they’re awaiting final results from the Cobb County Medical Examiner, but meantime are continuing to investigate the death of a 21-year-old Atlanta man as a suicide.

The body of a man identified as Kyle Bassinga was found Feb. 18 in a wooded area of Fair Oaks Park, 1645 W. Booth Road after a caller reported the discovery to authorities.

Cobb Police said in a weekend news release their Major Crimes Unit talked to witnesses who reported that Bassinga entered the wooded area alone shortly before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Investigators say they subsequently determined that there were no indications of foul play, nor was there any evidence that others were involved.

The case has drawn attention from several people questioning the official account, but police say they take each death investigation seriously and all available evidence is thoroughly reviewed.

They say if new information arises,the investigation will be updated accordingly.