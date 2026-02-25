Georgia Symphony Orchestra Presents Cinema Classics: The Magic of the Movies. 

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra distributed the following announcement about a special concert at the Strand Theatre:

Concert: March 15, 2026

The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) invites audiences to experience the timeless power of film music in Cinema Classics: The Magic of the Movies, a dazzling Pops concert that brings Hollywood’s most unforgettable scores to life.

Presented on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, this cinematic evening celebrates the golden age of film through music that has shaped generations of moviegoers.

Wasserman Talent Solutions serves as the Title Sponsor of Cinema Classics: The Magic of the Movies, supporting the GSO’s continued commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement.

“I support the GSO because of its roots in Cobb County. I want to help bring the arts to the community,” said Chris Wasserman, CEO of Wasserman Talent Solutions. “GSO is near and dear to my heart personally and to my company as well. I love that GSO brings such diversity with the different genres of music and programming exposing people to different types of music all performed with such excellence. I also love the GSO leadership, really good people!”

From sweeping romance to thrilling adventure, the program features iconic selections from beloved films including Dr. Zhivago, Gabriel’s Oboe, Cinema Paradiso, and Chariots of Fire. Audiences will also be transported by the excitement of Robin Hood and Star Trek, alongside crowd favorites such as The Magnificent Seven, Zorba the Greek, Singin’ in the Rain, and Batman.

Set against the nostalgic elegance of the Strand Theatre, Cinema Classics: The Magic of the Movies pairs legendary film scores with the grandeur of live symphonic performance, allowing audiences to relive the emotion, drama, and wonder of the silver screen.

Wasserman also emphasized the broader importance of the arts in the community. “The arts are important because of the commonality that people share – the arts speak to our true human nature; transcending political parties and socio-economic levels, binding people together as humanity. It’s medicine for the soul.”

Join the Georgia Symphony Orchestra for an unforgettable evening where cinematic history comes alive, the music takes center stage, and the magic of the movies shines brighter than ever.