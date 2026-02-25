Volunteers Needed for Town Center Community’s Fifth Annual Noonday Shanty 5K/10K on March 28

The Town Center Community distributed the following press release about the upcoming Noonday Shanty 5K/10K:

Community volunteers are needed to help support the Town Center Community’s fifth annual Noonday Shanty 5K/10K, set for Saturday, March 28, 2026, along the scenic Noonday Creek Trail. The popular spring race draws runners and walkers from across the region and relies on volunteer support to ensure a safe, welcoming and well-organized race day experience.

Volunteers are invited to be part of the Noonday Shanty 5K/10K team and assist in several key roles, including event setup, registration, course support and cleanup. Opportunities are available for a range of schedules, making it easy for community members to participate.

Volunteer roles and timing include:

Set-Up & Registration Volunteers: Arrive at 6 a.m. and depart by 8:30 a.m.

Arrive at 6 a.m. and depart by 8:30 a.m. Water Station Volunteers: Arrive at 7 a.m. and depart by 9:30 a.m.

Arrive at 7 a.m. and depart by 9:30 a.m. Directional Volunteers: Arrive by 7 a.m. and depart by 9:30 a.m.

Arrive by 7 a.m. and depart by 9:30 a.m. Clean-Up Volunteers (Optional): Volunteers are welcome to stay and assist with cleanup until approximately 10 a.m.

The Noonday Shanty 5K/10K is a USA Track & Field-certified course and a Peachtree Road Race qualifier, managed by Start2Finish. The course showcases the natural beauty of Noonday Creek, including wetlands, bird habitats and greenspaces, while passing community landmarks such as Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport, Fifth Third Stadium, public art installations, Tiny Doors ATL and the Chimney Swift Tower. Participants in the 10K will also see several of the district’s newest murals.

Those interested in volunteering can select their preferred role through the official Race Roster volunteer page or via the Noonday Shanty race page on the Town Center Community website, both of which link directly to volunteer registration. Additional details and instructions will be shared with registered volunteers as race day approaches.

To sign up to volunteer, visit:

https://raceroster.com/events/2026/111167/noonday-shanty-5k10k/volunteer/register

or

https://www.towncentercid.com/noonday-shanty