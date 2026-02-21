This week’s schedule of lane closures for the ongoing $1.2 billion I-285 and I-20 West Interchange project in Cobb and Fulton

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, February 23, and continues through Saturday, February 28:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

Roadway Activity Start Date End Date Times I-285 Northbound Cascade Road to Bolton Road Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, February 23 Saturday, February 28 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Cascade Road to Bolton Road Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, February 23 Saturday, February 28 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly I-285 Southbound US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, February 23 Saturday, February 28 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Alternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Monday, February 23 Saturday, February 28 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, February 23 Thursday, February 26 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-20 Westbound Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure with pacing Monday, February 23 Saturday, February 28 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, February 23 Thursday, February 26 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-20 Eastbound Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Wednesday, February 25 Friday, February 27 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Friday, February 27 Saturday, February 28 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Overnight Other Locations SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, February 23 Saturday, February 28 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, February 23 Saturday, February 28 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.



For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.