What Happened in Cobb County This Week? Take the Quiz and Find Out

The Cobb County Courier has a quiz we run from Monday to Thursday in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, February 20, 2026.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

1. During the past week a police officer made the local news by saving the life of a newborn who was delivered by the roadside. What agency did the officer work for? Marietta Police Department Acworth Police Department Cobb County Police Department Austell Police Department 2. A man with a shotgun was arrested when he ran toward the U.S. Capitol during the past week. What Cobb County city was the man from? Smyrna Marietta Mableton Kennesaw 3. It was announced that the Kroger supermarket at a local shopping center would undergo a $23 million expansion. What is the shopping center? Town Center Cobb Center Hawthorne Plaza Parkaire Landing 4. A man was arrested in Marietta for a violent armed robbery during a sales transaction that began on a social media platform. What was that platform? Craigslist Facebook Marketplace X Reddit 5. Cobb recently opened a new facility in Smyrna. What is that facility? A new police precinct A facility for Cobb's treatment courts A new park A public works facility Loading... Loading...



