Kroger to Invest $23 Million in Parkaire Landing Expansion

By Mark Woolsey

The Parkaire Landing shopping center in East Cobb is about to see some substantial changes.

The Kroger Company is investing $23 million into their store near Johnson Ferry and Roswell roads, increasing its footprint by 26,000 square feet-plus. The store will stay open during construction.

“Kroger is proud to invest In the community and provide fresh food, quality products, great value and accessible services,” said Tammie Young-Ennaemba, a spokesperson for Kroger’s Atlanta division.

The expansion will create an enlarged deli counter with a broader selection of fresh and ready-to-eat meals, a full-service Murray’s cheese counter with a variety of cheeses and charcuterie, an expanded produce department and a sushi kiosk.

Outside of the building, a new 12-pump fuel center will be installed, along with a central retail kiosk.

Demolition is now underway with completion set for the Spring of 2027.