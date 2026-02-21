Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, February 21, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 21, 2026, with a high near 66 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will occur in north and central Georgia today. A couple of severe thunderstorms are also possible in central Georgia between noon and 6 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern, but large hail or a spin up tornado are also possible.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 10:17 am, 52 °F L: 51 ° H: 53 ° Feels like 52 °F ° heavy intensity rain Humidity: 94 % Pressure: 1014 mb 6 mph SE Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0.21 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 4 mi Sunrise: 7:16 am Sunset: 6:27 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 62.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-01-01 63 35 49 3.9 0 2026-01-02 62 46 54 9 0.84 2026-01-03 57 47 52 7.1 0.13 2026-01-04 64 44 54 9.2 0 2026-01-05 66 44 55 10.3 0 2026-01-06 62 47 54.5 9.8 T 2026-01-07 70 56 63 18.4 0 2026-01-08 70 53 61.5 16.9 0 2026-01-09 70 58 64 19.5 0.33 2026-01-10 72 56 64 19.5 0.43 2026-01-11 56 33 44.5 0 0 2026-01-12 53 28 40.5 -4 0 2026-01-13 62 33 47.5 3 0 2026-01-14 52 40 46 1.5 0.09 2026-01-15 40 26 33 -11.5 0 2026-01-16 53 24 38.5 -6 0 2026-01-17 54 43 48.5 4 0.13 2026-01-18 44 31 37.5 -7 0 2026-01-19 47 27 37 -7.6 0 2026-01-20 48 29 38.5 -6.1 0 2026-01-21 56 29 42.5 -2.2 T 2026-01-22 51 44 47.5 2.8 0.3 2026-01-23 54 42 48 3.2 0.02 2026-01-24 47 36 41.5 -3.4 0.02 2026-01-25 39 31 35 -10 0.83 2026-01-26 38 19 28.5 -16.6 T 2026-01-27 43 14 28.5 -16.7 0 2026-01-28 50 29 39.5 -5.8 0 2026-01-29 48 28 38 -7.4 0 2026-01-30 54 31 42.5 -3.1 0 2026-01-31 36 19 27.5 -18.2 0.01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”