Cobb Collaborative’s Resiliency Week Brings Community Together to Strengthen Well-Being and Connection

The following news release was distributed by Cobb Collaborative highlighting the organization’s recent Resiliency Week event:

Cobb Collaborative successfully hosted Resiliency Week, February 2–7, 2026, bringing together community members, service providers, educators, and local partners for a powerful week of learning, reflection, and connection focused on strengthening resilience across Cobb County.

The initiative was made possible through the generous support of Wellstar Health System and Resilient Georgia, whose sponsorship helped create accessible opportunities for the community to engage in meaningful conversations around trauma-informed care, mental health, and well-being.

Throughout the week, Cobb Collaborative offered activities and programming for all ages – recognizing that building resiliency is a lifelong skill and practice. From professional trainings and documentary screenings to an interactive playground session for younger community members, the week’s events met participants where they are in their resilience journey.

The centerpiece of the week was the Resilient Cobb Summit, which convened community leaders, service providers, and residents for a half-day of workshops, a panel discussion, and collaborative networking. Participants left with actionable strategies to foster individual and collective resilience, strengthen cross-sector partnerships, and center community strengths in their work. “We were pleased that so many people could join us at the summit this year. Our team worked incredibly hard to bring a high-quality event to the community and we are grateful for all the presenters, exhibitors, and supporters who made it such a great day of learning and action,” observed Irene Barton, Executive Director of the Cobb Collaborative. The sentiment was echoed by attendees – one participant shared, “This event was amazing! Great speakers and networking opportunities, and CEU offerings!”

“Resiliency Week reminded us that wellbeing is a shared journey,” said Rae-Anne Pinckney, Director of Community Health Programs & Partnerships at Wellstar. “At Wellstar, we were honored to sponsor a week that brought our community together to pause, reconnect, and strengthen the practices that help us thrive — both individually and collectively.”

Together, these efforts reaffirmed that resilience is not built in isolation. It is strengthened through partnerships, education, and collective commitment. By coming together, Cobb County continues to build a stronger, more connected community where individuals and families are supported, informed, and empowered to thrive.

