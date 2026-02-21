Cobb Man Sentenced to Life After Guilty Plea in Fatal Shooting of Kennesaw State Student

A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a 21-year-old nursing student outside a Kennesaw State University student housing complex.

Samuel El Harris pleaded guilty to malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm in a school zone and tampering with evidence. Cobb Superior Court Judge Julie A. Jacobs sentenced Harris to life in prison.

On May 18, 2024, the Cobb County Police Department responded to a shooting at Kennesaw State University’s student housing complex. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Alasia J. Franklin unresponsive near the building’s entrance. Authorities said Harris fired 11 times at Franklin, leaving her deceased on the roadway.

Harris was found about 10 miles from the scene. A 9 mm Glock handgun was recovered from his possession, and ballistic testing confirmed the weapon was used to kill Franklin, according to investigators.

District Attorney Sonya F. Allen stated Franklin was a dedicated student and campus leader.

“This senseless killing has forever changed her family and affected countless others. In fact, I would like to remember Ms. Franklin for the bright light she was to her community,” Allen said. “She was a nursing student who aspired to be a nurse practitioner.”

“As a rising junior, she was on the KSU homecoming court, an active leader in the Student Government Association, a member of the National Council of Negro Women on campus, and founded the school’s Integrated Health Science Club.” Allen said. “Not only was she accomplished, but she also tried to see the good in everyone and make them better.”

“Harris, who was not a student, benefited from her love and generous traits, but he ultimately took her away from this world. It is not lost on me that this reckless, in-the-heat-of-the-moment act has caused another young person to spend decades in incarceration,” said Allen.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorneys Jared Horowitz and Stephanie Green. The District Attorney’s Office credited assistance from law enforcement partners in solving the case.