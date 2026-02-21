Town Center Community Launches First Decorative Crosswalk Along Noonday Creek Trail

Town Center Community submitted the following news release:

Installation at George Busbee Parkway and Town Center Drive enhances safety, strengthens identity, and introduces innovative placemaking in Cobb County

TOWN CENTER, GA (February 19, 2026) —Town Center Community today announced the installation of its first decorative crosswalk at the intersection of George Busbee Parkway and Town Center Drive, near Town Center at Cobb, marking a new chapter in trail connectivity, pedestrian safety and placemaking within the district.

The decorative crosswalk is part of a pilot project fully funded by the Town Center Community and is designed to reflect the district’s commitment to strengthening trail connectivity and creating a stronger sense of place throughout Town Center.

Located along the highly traveled Noonday Creek Trail, the installation is the first decorative crosswalk of its kind in Cobb County. The pedestrian crossing introduces vibrant color and artistic design while maintaining full compliance with Cobb DOT and federal roadway standards. This enhancement improves crosswalk visibility for motorists and creates a safer, more engaging experience for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Noonday Creek Trail, part of Cobb’s regional trail system, welcomes more than 15,000 visitors each month and connects major destinations, including Town Center at Cobb, Fifth Third Stadium, business parks along Vaughn Road and Roberts Boulevard and Bells Ferry Road. The Town Center Bikeshare program, with six stations located along Noonday Creek Trail, has recorded more than 100,000 rides since its inception, underscoring the growing demand for safe, multimodal infrastructure in the district.

“This pilot project represents the intersection of safety, innovation and identity,” said Tracy Styf, executive director of Town Center Community. “With this installation along Noonday Creek Trail, we are improving safety while also reinforcing Town Center as a connected, forward-thinking district that values mobility and sense of place.”

The crosswalk is constructed using a durable roadway thermoplastic material installed by a Cobb DOT–approved contractor. Cobb DOT has approved the project and will oversee required construction inspections. Thermoplastic roadway markings are engineered to last approximately three to five years, depending on traffic volumes and weather conditions.

The project exemplifies the district’s continued investment in connectivity, public space and high-quality infrastructure that supports residents, employees, students and visitors. The pilot period will allow the district to evaluate longevity, visibility and overall impact before considering additional installations at other trail crossings. If successful, additional Noonday Creek Trail crossings within the district may be enhanced in future phases. Community feedback is welcome on the Town Center Community website.

About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

www.towncentercid.com