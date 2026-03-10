Agenda for March 11, 2026 Mableton City Council meeting

The Mableton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

City: City of Mableton, Georgia

Date & Time: March 11, 2026 at 6:30 PM

Location:

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168

Mayor and Council

Michael Owens — Mayor

Ron Davis — Mayor Pro Tem / District 1 Councilmember

Michael McNeely — District 2 Councilmember

Keisha Jeffcoat — District 3 Councilmember

Cassandra Brown — District 4 Councilmember

TJ Ferguson — District 5 Councilmember

Debora Herndon — District 6 Councilmember

Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations Proclamation in Recognition of Government Finance Professionals and Government Finance Professionals Week (March 16–20, 2026) Appointments Boards and Commissions Appointments Public Comments 2 minutes per speaker — no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent Agenda Ratification of Council member approved elevations — Brookwood Mixed Use located at 3753 Austell Rd, PIN 19085500050 Approval of February 25, 2026 Work Session Minutes Approval of February 25, 2026 Regular Meeting Minutes Unfinished Business New Business First Read — An Ordinance Amendment Updating Chapter 12, Solid Waste Management, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances — Sustainability, Greenspace, and Beautification Director Emily Ryan & Code Enforcement Director Jerry Silver Consideration and Approval of two voting delegates for the Cobb Municipal Association — City Clerk Susan Hiott Second Read — An Ordinance placing a moratorium on detention facilities — City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Other Business / Discussion City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (If Needed) Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)) Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Accessibility Notice

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting.

The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.