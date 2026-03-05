Cobb Chamber celebrates milestones, hands out awards

Photo above: Outgoing Chamber Chairman, Chris Britton of Brasfield & Gorrie, passing the leadership to 2026 Chairwoman, Melissa Cantrell of CDH Partners (photo provided by the Cobb Chamber)

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb Chamber celebrated several milestones, handed out awards to some of the community’s best and brightest and welcomed a new chairwoman at its annual meeting on Feb.27

About 12 hundred business and community leaders attended the event at the Cobb Convention center Atlanta. That included outgoing Chairman Chris Britton of Brasfield and Gorrie passing the mantle of leadership on to 2026 chairwoman Melissa Cantrel with CDH Partners

In his remarks, Britton said that the organization achieved a record in its membership campaign, which raised more than $1.2 million and welcomed more than 330 new members. He also lauded the Chamber’s 26 project wins for Select Cobb, which has brought nearly 22-hunded jobs here.

A series of awards was handed out, including the Chairman’s Award, which went to Al Martin of Georgia Power, with the MDJ’s Citizen of the Year Award going to Jim Rhoden, an East Cobb volunteer, activist and mentor.

This was the 84th annual gala for the Chamber. To read more about the event, and see more photos, visit the Cobb Chamber’s page about the gala.