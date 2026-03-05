Cobb Public Library compiles reading list for Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and the Cobb County Public Library compiled the following reading list in observance of the month that recognizes the contributions and accomplishments of women:
Find all these books and more in our catalog.
Children’s Picture Books
The Amazing Power of Girls: Meet the Universe’s Most Powerful and Invisible Forces by Maria Marianayagam
The Biggest, Highest Wave by Karry McQuaide
The Blue Canoe by Sheryl McFarlane
Fierce Aunties! by Laurel Goodluck
A Hug Like Michelle’s, A Voice Like Beyoncé’s by Carole Boston Weatherford
The Jade Bracelet by Hà Dinh
Meena’s Saturday by Kusum Mepani
My Best Friend’s Bangles by Thushanthi Ponweera
Salon Saturday by Janelle Harper
A Spoonful of the Sea by Hyewon Yum
You are Fearless: A Book for the Littlest Taylor Swift Fans by Nathalie Le Du
Children’s Nonfiction
111 Trees: How One Village Celebrates the Birth of Every Girl by Rina Singh
Best Believe: The Tres Hermanas, A Sisterhood for the Common Good by NoNieqa Ramos
The Enigma Girls: How Ten Teenagers Broke Ciphers, Kept Secrets, and Helped Win World War II by Candace Fleming
Farming is Female: Twenty Women Shaking Up the Field by Rachel Sarah
Game Changers: Stories of Hijabi Athletes From Around the World by Charlene Smith
I Dare! I Can! I Will!: The Day the Icelandic Women Walked Out and Inspired the World by Linda Ólafsdóttir
Lighthouse Ladies: Shining a Spotlight on Hardy Heroines by Kris Coronado
Mariam’s Dream: The Story of Mariam Al-Shaar and Her Food Truck of Hope by Leila Boukarim
No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice by Clare Fieseler
Real Princesses Change the World by Carrie Pearson
Rebel Girls Celebrate Neurodiversity: 25 Tales of Creative Thinkers by Shadae Mallory
Run the World Like a Girl: International Women Leaders by Kate Graham
She Spoke Too: 14 More Women Who Raised Their Voices and Changed the World by Kathy Macmillan
The Six Triple Eight: A True Story of the Black Woman Battalion of World War II by Tonya Abari
This Skirt Won’t Work!: How Women Athletes Changed Their Clothes and Changed the Game by Jennifer Cooper
Troublemakers in Trousers: Women and what They Wore to Get Things Done by Sarah Albee
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
The Beautiful Game by Yamile Saied Méndez
Black Girl Power: 15 Stories Celebrating Black Girlhood edited by Leah Johnson
Candle Island by Lauren Wolk
Key Player by Kelly Yang
Maggie Lou, Firefox by Arnolda Dufour Bowes
Mani Semilla Finds Her Quetzal Voice by Anna Lapera
The Prettiest by Brigit Young
Seabird by Michelle Kadarusman
Sisterhood of Sleuths by Jennifer Chambliss Bertman
Snow by Meera Trehan
Tear This Down by Barbara Dee
Tree. Table. Book. by Lois Lowry
The Unforgettable Leta “Lightning” Laurel by RL Toalson
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
Dear Medusa by Olivia A. Cole
Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler
Hope Ablaze by Sarah Mughal Rana
My Perfect Family by Khadijah VanBrakle
Nightbirds by Kate J. Armstrong
Not Like Other Girls by Meredith Adamo
One Step Forward by Marcie Flinchum Atkins
Run Like a Girl by Amaka Egbe
This Book Might Be About Zinnia by Brittney Morris
Truth, Lies, and the Questions in Between by Laura Elliott
Warrior of Legend by Kendare Blake
We Are Mayhem by Beck Rourke-Mooney
Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction
Because I Was a Girl: True Stories for Girls of All Ages edited by Melissa de la Cruz
Black Girl You Are Atlas by Renée Watson
Code Name Badass: The True Story of Virginia Hall by Heather Demetrios
Gamer Girls: 25 Women Who Built the Video Game Industry by Mary Kenney
Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists are Saving the Earth by Rachel Sarah
Jane Against the World: Roe v. Wade and the Fight for Reproductive Rights by Karen Blumenthal
Rad Women Worldwide: Artists and Athletes, Pirates and Punks, and Other Revolutionaries Who Shaped History by Kate Schatz
Renegade Women in Film & TV by Elizabeth Weitzman
Say Her Name by Zetta Elliott
Standing Up Against Hate: How Black Women in the Army Helped Change the Course of WWII by Mary Cronk Farrell
Teen Trailblazers: 30 Fearless Girls Who Changed the World Before They Were 30 by Jenniger Calvert
We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World by Malala Yousafzai
When They Call You a Terrorist: A Story of Black Lives Matter and the Power to Change the World by Patrisse Khan-Cullors
You Are More Than Magic: The Black and Brown Girls’ Guide to Finding Your Voice by Minda Harts
Adult Fiction
Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Lord by Celeste Connally
After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz
Finding Margaret Fuller by Allison Pataki
Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy
Is This a Cry for Help? by Emily Austin
The Odds of You by Kate Dramis
Salt Slow by Julia Armfield
The Seven Daughters of Dupree by Nikesha Elise Williams
Soldier Sailor by Claire Kilroy
Such a Pretty Smile by Kristi DeMeester
Sweet Fury by Sash Bischoff
Tina, Mafia Soldier by Maria Rosa Cutrufelli
When We Were Brilliant by Lynn Cullen
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Regan Barnhill
Yours for the Taking by Gabrielle Korn
Adult Nonfiction
Black Girls Gardening: Empowering Stories and Garden Wisdom for Healing and Flourishing in Nature by Amber Grossman
Chicken-Fried Women: Friendship, Kinship, and the Women Who Made Us This Way by Melissa Radke
The Conjuring of America: Mojos, Mermaids, Medicine, and 400 Years of Black Women’s Magic by Lindsey Stewart
Expect Great Things!: How the Katharine Gibbs School Revolutionized the American Workplace for Women by Vanda Krefft
The Fast Track: Inside the Surging Business of Women’s Sports by Jane McManus
First Things First: Hip-Hop Ladies Who Changed the Game by Nadirah Simmons
The Furies: Women, Vengeance, and Justice by Elizabeth Flock
I’m Not Your Muse: Uncovering the Overshadowed Brilliance of Women Artists & Visionaries by Lori Zimmer
In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial by Mona Chollet
In Search of Beautiful Freedom: New and Selected Essays by Farah Jasmine Griffin
Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Words by Jennifer Anne Nuttall
Namesake: Reflections on a Warrior Woman by NS Nuseibeh
Play It Forward: How Women Are Changing Sports to Change the World by Leila Sales
The Sisterhood: How a Network of Black Women Writers Changed American Culture by Courtney Thorsson
Stuff Mom Never Told You: The Feminist Past, Present, and Future by Anney Reese
With Her Own Hands: Women Weaving Their Stories by Nicole Nehrig
The Women of NOW: How Feminists Built an Organization That Transformed America by Katherine Turk
About Women’s History Month
Women’s History Month is observed each March in the United States to recognize the contributions women have made to the nation’s history, culture, and society. The observance grew out of grassroots efforts in the 1970s to highlight women whose achievements had often been overlooked in traditional history books and classrooms.
The idea began with a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California. In 1978, the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women organized a weeklong celebration of women’s history to coincide with March 8, which is recognized internationally as International Women’s Day. Schools in the county participated with special presentations, essay contests, and educational programs. The concept quickly gained national attention as other communities began organizing similar events.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. Congress followed by passing resolutions that encouraged nationwide observance. Over the next several years the celebration expanded, and in 1987 Congress officially designated March as Women’s History Month.
Today, Women’s History Month is marked across the United States with educational programs, museum exhibits, public events, and classroom lessons highlighting the achievements of women in fields ranging from science and politics to the arts, business, and community leadership. Each year the National Women’s History Alliance also selects a theme to help guide commemorations and encourage reflection on the continuing impact of women throughout American history.
