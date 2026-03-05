Cobb Public Library compiles reading list for Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and the Cobb County Public Library compiled the following reading list in observance of the month that recognizes the contributions and accomplishments of women:

Children’s Picture Books

The Amazing Power of Girls: Meet the Universe’s Most Powerful and Invisible Forces by Maria Marianayagam

The Biggest, Highest Wave by Karry McQuaide

The Blue Canoe by Sheryl McFarlane

Fierce Aunties! by Laurel Goodluck

A Hug Like Michelle’s, A Voice Like Beyoncé’s by Carole Boston Weatherford

The Jade Bracelet by Hà Dinh

Meena’s Saturday by Kusum Mepani

My Best Friend’s Bangles by Thushanthi Ponweera

Salon Saturday by Janelle Harper

A Spoonful of the Sea by Hyewon Yum

You are Fearless: A Book for the Littlest Taylor Swift Fans by Nathalie Le Du

Children’s Nonfiction

111 Trees: How One Village Celebrates the Birth of Every Girl by Rina Singh

Best Believe: The Tres Hermanas, A Sisterhood for the Common Good by NoNieqa Ramos

The Enigma Girls: How Ten Teenagers Broke Ciphers, Kept Secrets, and Helped Win World War II by Candace Fleming

Farming is Female: Twenty Women Shaking Up the Field by Rachel Sarah

Game Changers: Stories of Hijabi Athletes From Around the World by Charlene Smith

I Dare! I Can! I Will!: The Day the Icelandic Women Walked Out and Inspired the World by Linda Ólafsdóttir

Lighthouse Ladies: Shining a Spotlight on Hardy Heroines by Kris Coronado

Mariam’s Dream: The Story of Mariam Al-Shaar and Her Food Truck of Hope by Leila Boukarim

No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice by Clare Fieseler

Real Princesses Change the World by Carrie Pearson

Rebel Girls Celebrate Neurodiversity: 25 Tales of Creative Thinkers by Shadae Mallory

Run the World Like a Girl: International Women Leaders by Kate Graham

She Spoke Too: 14 More Women Who Raised Their Voices and Changed the World by Kathy Macmillan

The Six Triple Eight: A True Story of the Black Woman Battalion of World War II by Tonya Abari

This Skirt Won’t Work!: How Women Athletes Changed Their Clothes and Changed the Game by Jennifer Cooper

Troublemakers in Trousers: Women and what They Wore to Get Things Done by Sarah Albee

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

The Beautiful Game by Yamile Saied Méndez

Black Girl Power: 15 Stories Celebrating Black Girlhood edited by Leah Johnson

Candle Island by Lauren Wolk

Key Player by Kelly Yang

Maggie Lou, Firefox by Arnolda Dufour Bowes

Mani Semilla Finds Her Quetzal Voice by Anna Lapera

The Prettiest by Brigit Young

Seabird by Michelle Kadarusman

Sisterhood of Sleuths by Jennifer Chambliss Bertman

Snow by Meera Trehan

Tear This Down by Barbara Dee

Tree. Table. Book. by Lois Lowry

The Unforgettable Leta “Lightning” Laurel by RL Toalson

Teen and Young Adult Fiction

Dear Medusa by Olivia A. Cole

Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler

Hope Ablaze by Sarah Mughal Rana

My Perfect Family by Khadijah VanBrakle

Nightbirds by Kate J. Armstrong

Not Like Other Girls by Meredith Adamo

One Step Forward by Marcie Flinchum Atkins

Run Like a Girl by Amaka Egbe

This Book Might Be About Zinnia by Brittney Morris

Truth, Lies, and the Questions in Between by Laura Elliott

Warrior of Legend by Kendare Blake

We Are Mayhem by Beck Rourke-Mooney

Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction

Because I Was a Girl: True Stories for Girls of All Ages edited by Melissa de la Cruz

Black Girl You Are Atlas by Renée Watson

Code Name Badass: The True Story of Virginia Hall by Heather Demetrios

Gamer Girls: 25 Women Who Built the Video Game Industry by Mary Kenney

Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists are Saving the Earth by Rachel Sarah

Jane Against the World: Roe v. Wade and the Fight for Reproductive Rights by Karen Blumenthal

Rad Women Worldwide: Artists and Athletes, Pirates and Punks, and Other Revolutionaries Who Shaped History by Kate Schatz

Renegade Women in Film & TV by Elizabeth Weitzman

Say Her Name by Zetta Elliott

Standing Up Against Hate: How Black Women in the Army Helped Change the Course of WWII by Mary Cronk Farrell

Teen Trailblazers: 30 Fearless Girls Who Changed the World Before They Were 30 by Jenniger Calvert

We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World by Malala Yousafzai

When They Call You a Terrorist: A Story of Black Lives Matter and the Power to Change the World by Patrisse Khan-Cullors

You Are More Than Magic: The Black and Brown Girls’ Guide to Finding Your Voice by Minda Harts

Adult Fiction

Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Lord by Celeste Connally

After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz

Finding Margaret Fuller by Allison Pataki

Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy

Is This a Cry for Help? by Emily Austin

The Odds of You by Kate Dramis

Salt Slow by Julia Armfield

The Seven Daughters of Dupree by Nikesha Elise Williams

Soldier Sailor by Claire Kilroy

Such a Pretty Smile by Kristi DeMeester

Sweet Fury by Sash Bischoff

Tina, Mafia Soldier by Maria Rosa Cutrufelli

When We Were Brilliant by Lynn Cullen

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Regan Barnhill

Yours for the Taking by Gabrielle Korn

Adult Nonfiction

Black Girls Gardening: Empowering Stories and Garden Wisdom for Healing and Flourishing in Nature by Amber Grossman

Chicken-Fried Women: Friendship, Kinship, and the Women Who Made Us This Way by Melissa Radke

The Conjuring of America: Mojos, Mermaids, Medicine, and 400 Years of Black Women’s Magic by Lindsey Stewart

Expect Great Things!: How the Katharine Gibbs School Revolutionized the American Workplace for Women by Vanda Krefft

The Fast Track: Inside the Surging Business of Women’s Sports by Jane McManus

First Things First: Hip-Hop Ladies Who Changed the Game by Nadirah Simmons

The Furies: Women, Vengeance, and Justice by Elizabeth Flock

I’m Not Your Muse: Uncovering the Overshadowed Brilliance of Women Artists & Visionaries by Lori Zimmer

In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial by Mona Chollet

In Search of Beautiful Freedom: New and Selected Essays by Farah Jasmine Griffin

Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Words by Jennifer Anne Nuttall

Namesake: Reflections on a Warrior Woman by NS Nuseibeh

Play It Forward: How Women Are Changing Sports to Change the World by Leila Sales

The Sisterhood: How a Network of Black Women Writers Changed American Culture by Courtney Thorsson

Stuff Mom Never Told You: The Feminist Past, Present, and Future by Anney Reese

With Her Own Hands: Women Weaving Their Stories by Nicole Nehrig

The Women of NOW: How Feminists Built an Organization That Transformed America by Katherine Turk

About Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is observed each March in the United States to recognize the contributions women have made to the nation’s history, culture, and society. The observance grew out of grassroots efforts in the 1970s to highlight women whose achievements had often been overlooked in traditional history books and classrooms.

The idea began with a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California. In 1978, the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women organized a weeklong celebration of women’s history to coincide with March 8, which is recognized internationally as International Women’s Day. Schools in the county participated with special presentations, essay contests, and educational programs. The concept quickly gained national attention as other communities began organizing similar events.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. Congress followed by passing resolutions that encouraged nationwide observance. Over the next several years the celebration expanded, and in 1987 Congress officially designated March as Women’s History Month.

Today, Women’s History Month is marked across the United States with educational programs, museum exhibits, public events, and classroom lessons highlighting the achievements of women in fields ranging from science and politics to the arts, business, and community leadership. Each year the National Women’s History Alliance also selects a theme to help guide commemorations and encourage reflection on the continuing impact of women throughout American history.