Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday March 6 to Sunday, March 8

Friday, Mar. 6, 2026

Evening at Marietta Square

Spend a relaxed evening around Glover Park on the Marietta Square, where restaurants, pubs, and shops stay open late and frequently feature live music or special events.

Cost: Free to attend; dining costs vary

Link: https://visitmariettaga.com

Marietta History Center at 30

The Marietta History Center is proud to announce the opening of its landmark 30th-anniversary exhibition, “Marietta History Center at 30.” This retrospective journey traces the museum’s evolution from its 1996 founding to its status today as Marietta and Cobb County’s home for history, housed within the historic Kennesaw House.

Cost: Adults-$10.00, Students & Seniors (60+) – $7.00, Members, Children under 5 & Active Military and Veterans – Free

Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/marietta-history-center-at-30/2026-03-06/

Screening of The Breakfast Club at the Strand

The Breakfast Club (1985) is a sharp, heartfelt coming-of-age film that brings together five high school students from completely different social circles for a Saturday detention

Location: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 117 N Park Square, Marietta

Time: 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Cost: $15.44

Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/the-breakfast-club/

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Local farmers and vendors sell fresh produce, baked goods, honey, and handmade items in the popular weekly market around the Marietta Square. It’s a good way to shop local and enjoy the morning outdoors.

Cost: Free admission

Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/

Marietta Square Artisan Market

Browse handcrafted goods, art, jewelry, and specialty products from regional artists and makers. The market often features dozens of vendors set up around the square.

Cost: Free admission

Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/

Georgia Wood Artists Exhibition

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is hosting a juried exhibition featuring works created by Georgia artists who specialize in wood as a medium. The exhibit showcases both functional and fine art pieces.

Cost: Museum admission applies

Link: https://mariettacobbartmuseum.org

Maya Perez-Lugones Art Exhibit

A gallery exhibit featuring paintings and artwork by Maya Perez-Lugones. The exhibition highlights contemporary themes and vibrant visual storytelling.

Cost: Varies by venue

Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/

Explore the Marietta Square Museum District

Several museums around the Square — including the Marietta History Center and Gone With the Wind Museum — are open Saturdays and offer a look into local and regional history.

Cost: Varies by museum

Link: https://www.mariettaga.gov

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026

Georgia Wood Artists Exhibition

The wood art exhibition continues Sunday at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, giving visitors another chance to see sculptural and decorative pieces crafted by artists across Georgia.

Cost: Museum admission applies

Link: https://mariettacobbartmuseum.org

Maya Perez-Lugones Art Exhibit

The exhibit continues Sunday, offering visitors an opportunity to view contemporary works from the featured artist in a gallery setting.

Cost: Varies by venue

Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/

Brunch and Shopping on the Marietta Square

Sunday brunch and shopping around the Square has become a local weekend tradition, with restaurants offering brunch menus and nearby shops open throughout the afternoon.

Cost: Free to attend; food and shopping costs vary

Link: https://visitmariettaga.com