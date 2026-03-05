Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday March 6 to Sunday, March 8

Friday, Mar. 6, 2026
Evening at Marietta Square
Spend a relaxed evening around Glover Park on the Marietta Square, where restaurants, pubs, and shops stay open late and frequently feature live music or special events.
Cost: Free to attend; dining costs vary
Link: https://visitmariettaga.com
Marietta History Center at 30
The Marietta History Center is proud to announce the opening of its landmark 30th-anniversary exhibition, “Marietta History Center at 30.” This retrospective journey traces the museum’s evolution from its 1996 founding to its status today as Marietta and Cobb County’s home for history, housed within the historic Kennesaw House.
Cost: Adults-$10.00, Students & Seniors (60+) – $7.00, Members, Children under 5 & Active Military and Veterans – Free
Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/marietta-history-center-at-30/2026-03-06/
Screening of The Breakfast Club at the Strand
The Breakfast Club (1985) is a sharp, heartfelt coming-of-age film that brings together five high school students from completely different social circles for a Saturday detention
Location: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 117 N Park Square, Marietta
Time: 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Cost: $15.44
Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/the-breakfast-club/
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026
Marietta Square Farmers Market
Local farmers and vendors sell fresh produce, baked goods, honey, and handmade items in the popular weekly market around the Marietta Square. It’s a good way to shop local and enjoy the morning outdoors.
Cost: Free admission
Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/
Marietta Square Artisan Market
Browse handcrafted goods, art, jewelry, and specialty products from regional artists and makers. The market often features dozens of vendors set up around the square.
Cost: Free admission
Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/
Georgia Wood Artists Exhibition
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is hosting a juried exhibition featuring works created by Georgia artists who specialize in wood as a medium. The exhibit showcases both functional and fine art pieces.
Cost: Museum admission applies
Link: https://mariettacobbartmuseum.org
Maya Perez-Lugones Art Exhibit
A gallery exhibit featuring paintings and artwork by Maya Perez-Lugones. The exhibition highlights contemporary themes and vibrant visual storytelling.
Cost: Varies by venue
Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/
Explore the Marietta Square Museum District
Several museums around the Square — including the Marietta History Center and Gone With the Wind Museum — are open Saturdays and offer a look into local and regional history.
Cost: Varies by museum
Link: https://www.mariettaga.gov
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026
Georgia Wood Artists Exhibition
The wood art exhibition continues Sunday at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, giving visitors another chance to see sculptural and decorative pieces crafted by artists across Georgia.
Cost: Museum admission applies
Link: https://mariettacobbartmuseum.org
Maya Perez-Lugones Art Exhibit
The exhibit continues Sunday, offering visitors an opportunity to view contemporary works from the featured artist in a gallery setting.
Cost: Varies by venue
Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/
Brunch and Shopping on the Marietta Square
Sunday brunch and shopping around the Square has become a local weekend tradition, with restaurants offering brunch menus and nearby shops open throughout the afternoon.
Cost: Free to attend; food and shopping costs vary
Link: https://visitmariettaga.com
Be the first to comment on "Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday March 6 to Sunday, March 8"