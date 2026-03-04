Smyrna closing its municipal jail

By Mark Woolsey

The city of Smyrna is closing its municipal jail effective later this year and will work on strategies for repurposing the facility.

City Council members approved the move unanimously Monday night. The vote will mark the end of an era-Smyrna has been the last city in the county to operate a jail separate from the sheriff’s office.

Smyrna Police will work out a deal with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for housing those inmates. City officials say the closing date for the 64-bed jail is June 2, 2026.

“Elected officials have made the determination that closing the jail, relocating fiscal and personnel resources and working toward a repurposing study to address public safety needs that have emerged over time and now outweigh future costs of retaining the facility is the best opportunity rather than plan significantly to refurbish the facility,” said City manager Michael Jones in a news release.

The jail currently has 17 staffers, said city officials. They expect to retain about 10 of those as they transition to other open positions with the city following application and evaluating.

City officials say they plan a reduction force of five or six personnel, but that number could vary due to how many staffers wishing to be retained for officer/other positions.