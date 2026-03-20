Cobb County highlights live music across the county

Cobb County posted the following rundown of concert events in various venues across the county:





From Glover Park’s 40th anniversary celebration to Night Ranger at the Kennesaw amphitheater, Cobb County is delivering a full season of free live music. Pack a blanket, grab your lawn chairs, and show up for the fun.

● Downtown Kennesaw 2026 Concert Series at United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park.

Kennesaw’s free concert series returns with classic rock icons and tribute bands. Food and drinks are available on site.

March 28 – Night Ranger, classic rock

– Night Ranger, classic rock May 2 – Boy Band Review, pop

– Boy Band Review, pop Aug. 22 – Rumours ATL, Fleetwood Mac tribute

– Rumours ATL, Fleetwood Mac tribute Sept. 26 – Dancing Dream, ABBA tribute

More information about Kennesaw concerts at the Amphitheater at Depot Park website here.

● Marietta Glover Park Concert Series 40th anniversary

The 2026 Marietta Friday concert lineup:

April 24 – Yacht Rock Schooner, 70s smooth rock

– Yacht Rock Schooner, 70s smooth rock May 29 – A1A, Jimmy Buffet tribute band – ★ 40th Anniversary Celebration — arrive early for pre-concert activities

– A1A, Jimmy Buffet tribute band – ★ 40th Anniversary Celebration — arrive early for pre-concert activities June 26 – Guardians of the Jukebox, soundtrack of the 80s

– Guardians of the Jukebox, soundtrack of the 80s July 31 – Seven Bridges, Eagles tribute band

– Seven Bridges, Eagles tribute band Aug. 28 – Kasper and The 911 Band, R&B and pop

– Kasper and The 911 Band, R&B and pop Sept. 25 – Nashville Nation, modern country hits

– Nashville Nation, modern country hits The concert is free to attend. Reserve a table online for a fee on the City of Marietta website here.

● Acworth Live at Logan Farm Park

April 25, 5 p.m. free concert by Ollie Patterson and the “Weekend Getaway Band”.

5 p.m. free concert by Ollie Patterson and the “Weekend Getaway Band”. Grab your sponsor table at the Acworth Arts Alliance website here. Sponsor tables include a catered dinner for 8 guests prepared by 1885 Grill.

● Smyrna Blanket Concert Series

April 11 – The Squirrelheads at the Reed House

– The Squirrelheads at the Reed House May 9 – Edgewood String Quartet at Reed House

– Edgewood String Quartet at Reed House Oct. 17 – Blair Crimmins & The Hookers at Village Green Park

– Blair Crimmins & The Hookers at Village Green Park Dec. 12 – Gwen Hughes & The Retro Kats at Village Green Park

Find Smyrna Blanket Concert Series information on the Smyrna website here.

● Mableton – Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

Tables are available for purchase.

Here’s the lineup:

May 8 – Southern Soul Rising Stars Tour: Marcellus The Singer, Fat Daddy, Mike Clark, Jr., FPJ

– Southern Soul Rising Stars Tour: Marcellus The Singer, Fat Daddy, Mike Clark, Jr., FPJ May 23 – An Evening of Jazz: Boney James, Norman Brown, and Alex Bugnon

– An Evening of Jazz: Boney James, Norman Brown, and Alex Bugnon June 13 – Beyond the Yellow Brick Road with AGMC & Yacht Rock Schooner

– Beyond the Yellow Brick Road with AGMC & Yacht Rock Schooner June 20 – Soul, Jazz, and Funk – The Ultimate Experience – Russell Thompkins Jr & The New Stylistics with Skip Martin, The Legendary Blue Notes, Jean Carne

– Soul, Jazz, and Funk – The Ultimate Experience – Russell Thompkins Jr & The New Stylistics with Skip Martin, The Legendary Blue Notes, Jean Carne June 28 – An Evening of Soul: Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild

– An Evening of Soul: Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild July 18 – An Evening of Funk: Confunkshun, The Ohio Players, & The Original Lakeside

– An Evening of Funk: Confunkshun, The Ohio Players, & The Original Lakeside Aug. 1 – An Evening of Classic Hip Hop: Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Chubb Rock, & Kwame

– An Evening of Classic Hip Hop: Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Chubb Rock, & Kwame Aug. 15 – An evening of Soul with Will Downing, Jonathan Butler, & Eric Darius

– An evening of Soul with Will Downing, Jonathan Butler, & Eric Darius Sept. 5 – An Evening of Soul with October London, Leela James, & Eric Benet

– An Evening of Soul with October London, Leela James, & Eric Benet Sept. 26 – An Evening of Soul with Lalah Hathaway, Robert Glasper, & Kenyon Dixon

Get tickets, information, and reserve tables on the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre website here.