Engineering administrator, student earn top honors from Georgia Society of Professional Engineers

[This article by Raynard Churchwell with photo provided by GSPE first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

An administrative faculty and student in Kennesaw State University’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology recently received top honors at the 2026 Georgia Society of Professional Engineers (GSPE) Engineer of the Year Award ceremony.

Assistant Dean of Operations and Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Cameron Coates was named Engineer of the Year in Education, while Mechanical Engineering Technology senior, Anastasia Morris was recognized as the Engineering Technology Student of the Year. The honors recognize excellence, leadership, and contributions to the engineering profession across Georgia. Coates and Morris were selected among their peers from the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia, Mercer University, and Georgia Southern University, among others.

Founded in 1934, the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers represents licensed Professional Engineers and promotes engineering excellence, ethical standards, and public safety. Its annual awards are among the most prestigious distinctions in the state.

For Coates, the recognition reflects a career shaped by diverse engineering experiences and a commitment to student success.

“Over the years, I have acquired experiences across multiple disciplines, including aerospace, mechanical, geotechnical, environmental, and construction,” Coates said. “I believe these experiences allow me to influence a wide range of engineering majors and highlight the value of interdisciplinary design and professional licensure.”

Those experiences extend beyond the classroom, he added, informing his work across campus and strengthening collaboration with university partners.

“I am grateful to the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers,” he said. “It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized with this award.”

Coates discussed how Kennesaw State’s approach to student learning couples theoretical foundations with hands-on learning and real-world applications.

“Students are able to see what’s happening in real time,” he said. “Whether it’s working with contractors, understanding standards, or seeing how safety measures impact project completion, those experiences carry across all areas of engineering.”

Looking ahead, Coates hopes to help increase engineering and engineering technology student participation in the Fundamentals of Engineering exam leading to eventual professional licensure, and expand industry-connected learning opportunities.

“There is always more to learn,” he said. “I hope to strengthen both my professional growth and opportunities for our students.”

For Morris, a Fayetteville, Georgia native and graduate of Whitewater High School, the recognition is both affirming and motivating.

“Receiving this award has made me realize how much I’ve progressed and that my hard work does not always go unnoticed,” she said.

Morris, was drawn to the field through her passion for cars and motorsports. She chose the pathway for its hands-on, design- and manufacturing-focused curriculum.

“I figured since I love working with my hands and also using my creative mind, this pathway would best suit me,” she said.

Through her time at Kennesaw State, Morris has developed skills in problem-solving, critical thinking, and collaboration. After graduation, Morris hopes to pursue opportunities in motorsports, particularly in NASCAR, while also considering offers from Southern States LLC and Yamaha Motor Company.

“My goal is to do well and be fulfilled in my work and still have time for spending time in nature,” she said.

The recognition of both Coates and Morris highlights the strength of Kennesaw State’s engineering programs, SPCEET Dean Lawrence Whitman said.

“This recognition speaks to the quality of our faculty and students and the culture of excellence we have built within the college,” he said. “Dr. Coates and Anastasia exemplify the dedication and impact that define Kennesaw State engineering.”

Kennesaw State has a strong history of recognition from GSPE, with faculty earning top honors over the past decade. Previous recipients include former SPCEET Dean Thomas Currin (2016) and faculty members Nancy Turner (2017), Lance Crimm (2019), Renee Butler (2020), Nancy J. Turner (2022), and Gregory Wiles (2024). Past student honorees include Valerie Washington (2016), Kurt Jacobson (2016), Chloe Enix (2018), and Ryan Waltman (2024).

– Story by Raynard Churchwell

Photo provided