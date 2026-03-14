Marietta announces 2026 Glover Park Concert Series, marking 40th anniversary

The Downtown Marietta Development Authority and the City of Marietta announced in a news release on the city’s website the 2026 Glover Park Concert Series, a free monthly concert lineup running from April through September in Glover Park on the Marietta Square.

WHEN: All concerts begin at 8:00 on the last Friday of each month, April – September.

WHERE: Glover Park on the Historic Marietta Square

50 N. Park Square, Marietta GA 30060

PARKING: Free street parking, City Hall parking deck, 205 Lawrence St and the Care Here of Marietta parking lot, 268 Lawrence St. https://www.mariettaga.gov/1462/Downtown-Parking

COST: Free. Table reservations can be made online at www.mariettaga.gov/concerts

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/GloverParkConcertSeries

QUESTIONS: 770-794-5601

Presented by Wellstar Health System, the series will feature six concerts on the last Friday of each month, with all performances beginning at 8 p.m. at Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square.

The season’s official 40th anniversary celebration is scheduled for May 29, with organizers planning pre-concert activities and encouraging attendees to arrive early. Additional activities tied to the anniversary are expected throughout the summer, according to organizers.

The concert series is also part of America’s 250th Celebration in Marietta. Organizers said attendees can visit an information table at the event to learn more about citywide programs and activities commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The 2026 lineup opens April 24 with Yacht Rock Schooner performing 1970s smooth rock.

A1A, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, is scheduled for May 29, followed by Guardians of the Jukebox on June 26 with 1980s soundtrack favorites.

Seven Bridges, an Eagles tribute band, will perform July 31.

Kasper and The 911 Band is set for Aug. 28 with R&B and pop, and Nashville Nation will close the series Sept. 25 with modern country hits.

A limited number of stage-adjacent tables will be available for reservation for a fee beginning at 8 a.m. on the first working day of each month. Attendees may bring picnics or dine at restaurants around the square.

Organizers said blankets and lawn chairs may be placed in the park at any time on Fridays. Plastic ground coverings and materials used to section off areas, including ropes, tape and stakes, are not permitted in the park and will be removed. Personal tables must be set up in the street after 6 p.m. and are not allowed inside the park.

Parking will be available through free street parking, the City Hall parking deck at 205 Lawrence St. and the Care Here of Marietta parking lot at 268 Lawrence St. Admission is free.

Poster artwork for the 2026 series was created by Steve Dininno, an award-winning painter and printmaker whose work has appeared in private, public and corporate collections. Organizers said Dininno, a School of Visual Arts graduate and Kuniyoshi Scholarship recipient at the Woodstock School of Art in New York, also had a more than 30-year career as an illustrator before becoming a full-time fine artist.

The concert series is produced by the Downtown Marietta Development Authority and supported by the City of Marietta and Marietta Parks, Recreation and Facilities. Organizers also described the event as litter-free in partnership with Keep Marietta Beautiful.

Sponsors include Wellstar Health System, SA White Oil Company, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, Jim Ellis Mazda of Marietta, Manning Properties, Marietta Power and Water, Marietta Dental Associates, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Cauthorn Sanders & Schmidt, Capital City Bank, Marietta Business Association, Marietta Daily Journal, Visit Marietta, Elanders Americas and RCS Productions.

More information, including table reservations and concert updates, is available through the city’s concert website and the Glover Park Concert Series Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 770-794-5601.