What Happened in Cobb County the Week Ending Fri, March 13? Take the Quiz and Find Out

The Cobb County Courier has a quiz we run from Monday to Thursday in our email newsletter.
Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, March 13, 2026.
The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.
Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.
If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.
Have fun!
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