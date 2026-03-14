What Happened in Cobb County the Week Ending Fri, March 13? Take the Quiz and Find Out

The Cobb County Courier has a quiz we run from Monday to Thursday in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, March 13, 2026.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1. This past week a city in Cobb County instituted a temporary ban on the construction of immigrant detention facilities with the city limits. What city was that. Powder Springs Acworth Mableton Marietta 2. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that an NFL star had signed on as the brand ambassador for the company. Who was that NFL player? Travis Kelce Saquon Barkley Josh Allen Jordyn Brooks 3. Two candidates advanced to a runoff to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene as Georgia’s 14th District representative in Congress. Who were those candidates? Shawn Harris and Colton Moore Clay Fuller and Colton Moore Shawn Harris and Marjorie Taylor Greene Shawn Harris and Clay Fuller 4. A local nonprofit has been spearheading an effort to provide help to the victims of a deadly fire in the Smyrna area. What is that nonprofit? MUST Ministries Town Center Community Alliance Cobb Community Foundation Mable House Arts Center 5. A quirky and light-hearted story made some international news when police body camera caught the efforts by officers to remove an animal blocking Milford Church Road in Cobb County. What was the animal? Cow Turkey Armadillo Skunk Loading... Loading...



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