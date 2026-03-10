MUST Ministries Seeking Donations for Smyrna Apartment Fire Victims

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb-based MUST Ministries is helping families impacted by a deadly apartment fire two weeks ago.

Three people including two children died in the fast-moving blaze at the Concord Crossing apartments Feb. 22. The complex is located on Woodsong Way near Smyrna.

The charity says 24 families were impacted by the blaze and 12 lost all their belongings. Fire investigators have said they were leaning toward an accidental cause for the blaze.

MUST says they’ve been able to provide immediate support, but that additional items are needed to fully equip and furnish those dozen apartments. MUST coordinates furniture donations with Simple Needs Georgia, as it’s unable to accept donations itself due to limited space.

Among items needed are dishes, pots and pans, towels, furniture and hygienic items. More information: http://bit.ly/4sjjY9u

Donations can also be brought to the charity’s donation center at 1280 Field Parkway in Marietta. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’d like to donate money to help the families, you can do that at https://bit.ly/4rG7FUO