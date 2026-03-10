January 2026 Home Sales in Cobb County’s Kell High School Attendance Zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Kell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $733,000 for 1984 CREDENCE CT (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $207,000 for 404 RIDGETOP DR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 951 WOOTEN LAKE RD 1/2/2026 $290,000.00 1382 1634 BARRIER RD 1/2/2026 $379,900.00 1254 4824 CHELSEA WAY 1/2/2026 $400,000.00 2252 4809 BURLINGTON CT 1/5/2026 $424,000.00 1582 4949 WOODLAND WAY 1/6/2026 $395,000.00 1240 4422 INLET RD 1/7/2026 $373,000.00 1657 4961 THORNWOOD TRCE 1/8/2026 $475,000.00 2684 3950 BEAR RIDGE PL 1/9/2026 $471,803.00 2241 1311 CHANDLER CT 1/9/2026 $316,500.00 1616 163 CASTLEAIR CT 1/9/2026 $395,000.00 1374 127 N LAKESIDE DR 1/12/2026 $660,000.00 2901 4313 DEEP SPRINGS CT 1/13/2026 $439,000.00 2896 404 RIDGETOP DR 1/13/2026 $207,000.00 1324 1984 CREDENCE CT 1/14/2026 $733,000.00 3289 3981 BEAR RIDGE PL 1/15/2026 $425,000.00 1931 4314 KEHELEY LAKE CT 1/16/2026 $449,900.00 2460 394 ETHRIDGE DR 1/20/2026 $367,500.00 2031 4768 BLACK ONYX PATH 1/21/2026 $470,000.00 2115 623 SUNSHINE TRCE 1/21/2026 $395,000.00 1650 572 DOVER ST 1/22/2026 $345,000.00 1440 4223 GLENLAKE PKWY 1/23/2026 $425,000.00 2605 4262 INLET RD 1/23/2026 $360,000.00 1852 192 SHALLOWAY DR 1/23/2026 $255,000.00 1512 5082 VERBENA DR 1/26/2026 $0.00 2624 5096 SHALLOWAY CT 1/27/2026 $350,000.00 1352 805 SILVER MOUND CIR 1/28/2026 $500,000.00 2725 902 TRACE CIR 1/29/2026 $418,647.00 1396 767 STARMIST CT 1/30/2026 $415,000.00 1428

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.