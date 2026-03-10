January 2026 Home Sales in Cobb County’s Kell High School Attendance Zone

1984 Credence Court home in the Kell High School attendance zone, which sold for $733,000 in January 2026, the highest home sale price in the district that month.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 10, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Kell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in January 2026 :  $733,000 for 1984 CREDENCE CT (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $207,000 for 404 RIDGETOP DR (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
951 WOOTEN LAKE RD1/2/2026$290,000.001382
1634 BARRIER RD1/2/2026$379,900.001254
4824 CHELSEA WAY1/2/2026$400,000.002252
4809 BURLINGTON CT1/5/2026$424,000.001582
4949 WOODLAND WAY1/6/2026$395,000.001240
4422 INLET RD1/7/2026$373,000.001657
4961 THORNWOOD TRCE1/8/2026$475,000.002684
3950 BEAR RIDGE PL1/9/2026$471,803.002241
1311 CHANDLER CT1/9/2026$316,500.001616
163 CASTLEAIR CT1/9/2026$395,000.001374
127 N LAKESIDE DR1/12/2026$660,000.002901
4313 DEEP SPRINGS CT1/13/2026$439,000.002896
404 RIDGETOP DR1/13/2026$207,000.001324
1984 CREDENCE CT1/14/2026$733,000.003289
3981 BEAR RIDGE PL1/15/2026$425,000.001931
4314 KEHELEY LAKE CT1/16/2026$449,900.002460
394 ETHRIDGE DR1/20/2026$367,500.002031
4768 BLACK ONYX PATH1/21/2026$470,000.002115
623 SUNSHINE TRCE1/21/2026$395,000.001650
572 DOVER ST1/22/2026$345,000.001440
4223 GLENLAKE PKWY1/23/2026$425,000.002605
4262 INLET RD1/23/2026$360,000.001852
192 SHALLOWAY DR1/23/2026$255,000.001512
5082 VERBENA DR1/26/2026$0.002624
5096 SHALLOWAY CT1/27/2026$350,000.001352
805 SILVER MOUND CIR1/28/2026$500,000.002725
902 TRACE CIR1/29/2026$418,647.001396
767 STARMIST CT1/30/2026$415,000.001428

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

