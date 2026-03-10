Storms possible Tuesday night in Georgia

Storm Threat Returns to Georgia

Strong thunderstorms could move through parts of north and central Georgia tonight with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain possible. Forecasters say another round of storms — including a few that could turn severe — may develop late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front approaches.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.





.DAY ONE…Tonight…





Strong thunderstorms will remain a possibility south of I-20

until around 2 AM. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy

rainfall will be the main hazards.







.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…







Thunderstorms may become more widespread late Wednesday into

Thursday ahead of a cold front. Isolated strong to severe storms

with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and locally heavy

rainfall will be possible.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone(s).

Isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms are two terms used to describe different distributions of thunderstorm activity within a particular area. The main difference lies in the extent of coverage and how the thunderstorms are spatially distributed.

Isolated Thunderstorms:

Isolated thunderstorms are relatively rare occurrences that happen sporadically and are generally confined to a limited area. These storms are often characterized by being few and far between, with significant gaps between individual storm cells. Typically, isolated thunderstorms cover less than 20% of the forecast area. Despite their isolated nature, these storms can still be intense and may produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail.

Scattered Thunderstorms:

Scattered thunderstorms are more widespread than isolated thunderstorms and cover a larger portion of the forecast area. Numerous individual thunderstorms may develop, but they are not continuous or widespread enough to form a line or cluster. Scattered thunderstorms generally cover between 30% and 50% of the forecast area, meaning some locations may see storms while others remain dry.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters, and ocean areas for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include forecasts and observations, warnings, impact-based decision support services, and education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation.