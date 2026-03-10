The Battery Atlanta submitted the following schedule of programmed events for March, 2026:

The Battery Atlanta steps into March with a bold mix of art, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and spring events. The Art Festival, in partnership with the Distillery of Modern Art, transforms the Plaza into a lively open-air showcase of creativity, featuring more than 40 local artists, interactive experiences, curated vendors and standout works that invite guests to explore, discover, and connect. St. Patrick’s celebrations raise the energy even higher with Punch Bowl Social’s St. Paddy’s Palooza pouring green beer and festive beats all weekend long, alongside PBR Atlanta’s two-night St Pats Weekend packed with country flair, themed décor and must-attend party vibes. Add in open-air yoga, family-friendly Warm-Up Weekend festivities and Sunday patio gatherings, and The Battery Atlanta delivers a full month of can’t-miss moments for every age.

Yoga Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Monday, March 9, 16 and 23; 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Stretch, breathe and reset at The Battery Atlanta! Yoga Presented by Kaiser Permanente continues on the Plaza Green with a free, family-friendly wellness experience designed to help guests unwind and recharge. Led by expert instructors, each open-air class blends mindful movement and fresh air in a welcoming community setting. All classes are free to attend. Space is limited; reservations are required. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring a water bottle. To register, visit batteryatl.com.

Art Festival in Partnership with Distillery of Art

Saturday, March 14; 1-4 p.m.

Creativity comes alive during this community art event presented in partnership with the Distillery of Modern Art. Explore standout pieces from more than 40 local artists, dive into interactive experiences and meet the visionaries behind the artwork. Shop curated vendors offering one-of-a-kind finds and connect with fellow art enthusiasts as the Plaza transforms into a celebration of imagination and expression. For more information, visit batteryatl.com.

Warm-Up Weekend

Friday, March 20 – Saturday, March 21; times vary

Spring Break arrives early at The Battery Atlanta with Warm-Up Weekend, a two-day celebration filled with high-energy, family-friendly fun. Festivities kick off Friday at 7 p.m. with Movie Night on the Plaza Green, where the lawn transforms into a front-row seat under the stars for the beloved classic “Field of Dreams.” Blankets spread across the green set the scene for an evening of feel-good moments, fresh air and cinematic nostalgia. The excitement continues Saturday with the Spring Fling Festival – the ultimate Part 2 to Warm-Up Weekend. Bring the whole family out for an exciting Saturday afternoon! Enjoy free kids crafts and a hands-on Touch-a-Truck experience that everyone will love.

Grab some tasty baseball bites from the Braves Food Truck, and catch live entertainment rehearsals with the Tomahawk Team and the Heavy Hitters happening right in the Plaza. It’s the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon with family, food and Braves fun! For details, visit batteryatl.com.

St. Patrick’s Day

Friday, March 13 – Tuesday, March 17; times vary

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations turn The Battery Atlanta green with a festive lineup of events, themed drinks and can’t-miss entertainment. From parties and live music to festive sips and Irish-inspired fun, there are countless ways to celebrate the luck of the Irish. Highlights include St. Paddy’s Palooza at Punch Bowl Social with green beer specials and party favors all weekend, along with major live entertainment at Coca-Cola Roxy featuring a country-powered DJ set from Dustin Lynch and performances by Corey Kent and Meghan Patrick. With spirited celebrations, great company and plenty of green, The Battery Atlanta is the ultimate destination to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. For more information, visit batteryatl.com.

Keep an Eye Out:

Visitors can center their Spring Break plans around The Battery Atlanta offerings, where all-ages entertainment comes together in one destination. Guests can look forward to special Spring Break deals and limited-time offers from favorite restaurants and retailers throughout the week. The seasonal buzz continues with the highly anticipated return of the Farmers Market on April 19, bringing fresh produce, local vendors and springtime staples back to the Plaza Green. With events, dining and experiences around every corner, The Battery Atlanta is the place to be for Spring Break! For more details, visit batteryatl.com.

Select Restaurant Promotions:

Yappy Hour at National Anthem

Sundays, March 15, 22 and 29; 3-5 p.m.

National Anthem at the Omni Hotel turns Sundays into a tail-wagging tradition with its weekly Yappy Hour series. The patio sets the scene for craft cocktails, chef-driven bites and pup-approved treats, creating an easygoing atmosphere made for mingling. With refreshing drinks, great company and plenty of happy tails, this spirited Sunday gathering brings the community together in the heart of The Battery Atlanta. For more information, visit batteryatl.com.

St. Paddy’s Palooza at Punch Bowl Social

Friday, March 13 – Tuesday, March 17

This weekend-long celebration is an all-out Irish-inspired party filled with festive fun where guests can raise a glass of $6 green beer or $13 Dew & Brew, enjoy Irish-vibe beats and Celtic tunes and snag festive party favors while supplies last. With lively music and spirited energy from open to close, St. Paddy’s Palooza invites revelers to get their green on and toast to good luck in true Punch Bowl Social style. For more information, visit batteryatl.com.

PBR St Pats Weekend: Green Solo Cup and Boots & Blarney

Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14; 8 p.m.

PBR Atlanta brings a fresh spin to St. Patrick’s celebrations with its St Pats Weekend, where country cool meets Irish fun in two unforgettable nights. On Friday, March 13, kick off the weekend with the “Green Solo Cup” – the official Dustin Lynch after-party featuring an exclusive pre-show ticket giveaway and high-energy country vibes that keep the party rolling long after the concert ends. Then on Saturday, March 14, dive into “Boots & Blarney,” where themed décor, festive drink specials and an epic hidden clover hunt set the stage for good luck and great prizes. Gather the crew and celebrate St. Patrick’s with a mix of southern spirit and spirited fun at PBR Atlanta. For more information, visit batteryatl.com.

Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring fans a lineup of their favorite performers throughout February!

94.9 The Bull Presents Dustin Lynch

Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. FKA Twigs Body High Tour

Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m.

Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Puscifer

Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

