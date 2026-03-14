Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre presents Don Quixote in Marietta

Image above by Canva, used under license

Even if you don’t know the Don Quixote story, you might have heard the phrase “tilting at windmills,” which means taking on a useless and unwinnable fight. That phrase perfectly sums up the activity of Don Quixote accompanied by his pragmatic and skeptical sidekick Sancho Panza, as Quixote tries to return Spain to the age of knights and chivalry.

You’ll have a chance to learn about this fascinating literary character, and take in some wonderful dance at the Marietta-based Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre’s (GMDT) performance of Don Quixote on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, 2026 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre (adjacent to the Cobb Civic Center).

Tickets start at $25 and are available at georgiametrodance.org/tickets

The announcement for the performance on the City of Marietta website describes it as follows:

This “rom-com” ballet is a fast-paced, visually stunning production infused with humor, beauty, and unmistakable Spanish flair. Full-length performances of Don Quixote are rare, so this is a fantastic chance for Marietta and Atlanta-metro audiences to enjoy this ballet while it’s here. The 2025/26 GMDT company is comprised of pre-professional dancers seven years-old to graduating high school seniors who train daily at Georgia Dance Conservatory (GDC) on the Marietta Square. Set to the joyful score of Ludwig Minkus, Don Quixote is a tale of the comedic adventures of the valiant Don Quixote and his squire Sancho Panza as they cross paths with sweethearts Kitri and Basilio. This comical and heartwarming story inspired by the 17th-century novel by Miguel de Cervantes offers audiences the beauty of classical ballet that is also playful, lighthearted, and tons of fun. Audiences will fall in love with dance all over again with this dazzling dynamite of a ballet. GMDT’s Don Quixote, presented by Raxis, is staged by Raul Peinado and will feature both traditional and original choreography.

For more information, visit georgiametrodance.org.