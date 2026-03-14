FED Wellness Weekend Set for March 21-22 at Mable House Arts Center

Cobb County announced on its website that adults seeking a weekend centered on wellness, creativity and restoration will have an opportunity to do so at FED: Focus, Energy, Direction, a two-day event scheduled for March 21-22 at the Mable House Arts Center.

The annual program, designed for adults 18 and older, will offer a range of holistic wellness experiences rooted in movement, creativity, arts and nature, according to event organizers.

Programming will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the arts center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton. Admission is $30 per day.

Organizers said the weekend is intended to provide a welcoming space for participants to step away from daily demands and focus on rejuvenation, balance and personal growth.

Saturday’s lineup, titled “Self-Care Saturday,” will feature practical, hands-on wellness activities. Sessions are expected to include physical fitness offerings, therapeutic practices and do-it-yourself workshops aimed at supporting stress relief, self-expression and healthy routines.

Sunday’s programming, called “Sensory Sunday,” will shift toward relaxation and restoration through sensory-based experiences designed to calm the mind and body. Activities are expected to include gentle movement, therapeutic sessions and creative, nature-inspired workshops.

Throughout the weekend, participants will be able to choose from rotating breakout sessions in areas such as physical fitness and mindful movement, therapy-based experiences, and creative workshops. Organizers said specific instructors and session offerings will vary.

Event organizers said the weekend is designed for those looking to de-stress, reconnect with their bodies and creativity, or spend time focused on personal well-being.

More information and registration details are available at https://mablehouse.org/arts-center or by calling 770-819-7635.