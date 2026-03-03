Councilwoman Herndon Organizes East West Connector Cleanup in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a litter cleanup initiated by Mableton Councilwoman Debora Herndon:

We appreciate City of Mableton Councilwoman Debora Herndon for arranging a

litter cleanup of the worst portion of the East West Connector. Volunteers

from the Barnes Mill subdivision, South Cobb Lions Club, Friends of Mableton

and the Austell Community Task Force removed 35 bags of litter from the area

within proximity of the Floyd Road intersection. We had fun as we worked

together to improve our community.

