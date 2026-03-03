Protect against identity theft and reduce clutter at the Marietta free document shredding event

Identity theft and clutter are both unpleasant outcomes from keeping piles of personal documents in your home.
The City of Marietta posted the following announcement about its free document shredding event on the city website (while the event is free, donations are appreciated!):
Join the City of Marietta and Keep Marietta Beautiful for a free document shredding event on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Elizabeth Porter Park (370 Montgomery Street NE, Marietta, GA).
Safely and securely dispose of your confidential paper documents through professional on-site shredding services provided by A-1 Shredding & Recycling. While the event is free, donations are welcome to support future community programs.
Please note: only paper documents will be accepted.
For more information, call 770-794-5609 or email keepmariettabeautiful@mariettaga.gov.
