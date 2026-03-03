January 2026 Home Prices in Walton High School Attendance Zone

2868 Octavia Circle in the Walton High School attendance zone, a 5,728-square-foot home that sold for $2,050,000 in January 2026, as shown in a photo from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Walton High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 :  $2,050,000 for 2868 OCTAVIA CIR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $246,000 for 1604 PARKAIRE XING (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
1071 FIELDING WAY1/1/2026$453,870.001772
70 PARKSIDE CIR1/5/2026$660,000.002370
4764 SOLOGNE CT1/5/2026$840,000.003176
4599 LASALLE CT1/6/2026$900,000.002867
50 OLD FULLER MILL RD1/7/2026$780,000.003826
861 CHESTNUT LAKE DR1/8/2026$1,225,000.003806
2868 OCTAVIA CIR1/9/2026$2,050,000.005728
3825 EMERSON ST1/13/2026$449,000.001668
1604 PARKAIRE XING1/15/2026$246,000.001484
1404 CHURCHILL WAY1/16/2026$635,000.002563
297 GREYHAVEN LN1/16/2026$1,400,000.004444
3745 CREEK STONE WAY1/27/2026$857,500.002412
4096 AUDUBON DR1/27/2026$405,000.002148
1038 SEVEN SPRINGS CIR1/30/2026$495,000.001662
4116 RIVER CLIFF CHSE1/30/2026$800,000.003388

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

