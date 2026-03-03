January 2026 Home Prices in Walton High School Attendance Zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Walton High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $2,050,000 for 2868 OCTAVIA CIR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $246,000 for 1604 PARKAIRE XING (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 1071 FIELDING WAY 1/1/2026 $453,870.00 1772 70 PARKSIDE CIR 1/5/2026 $660,000.00 2370 4764 SOLOGNE CT 1/5/2026 $840,000.00 3176 4599 LASALLE CT 1/6/2026 $900,000.00 2867 50 OLD FULLER MILL RD 1/7/2026 $780,000.00 3826 861 CHESTNUT LAKE DR 1/8/2026 $1,225,000.00 3806 2868 OCTAVIA CIR 1/9/2026 $2,050,000.00 5728 3825 EMERSON ST 1/13/2026 $449,000.00 1668 1604 PARKAIRE XING 1/15/2026 $246,000.00 1484 1404 CHURCHILL WAY 1/16/2026 $635,000.00 2563 297 GREYHAVEN LN 1/16/2026 $1,400,000.00 4444 3745 CREEK STONE WAY 1/27/2026 $857,500.00 2412 4096 AUDUBON DR 1/27/2026 $405,000.00 2148 1038 SEVEN SPRINGS CIR 1/30/2026 $495,000.00 1662 4116 RIVER CLIFF CHSE 1/30/2026 $800,000.00 3388

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.