Kennesaw State appoints new dean of College of Computing and Software Engineering

Photo of Darryl Ahner courtesy of Kennesaw State University

[This article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University has named accomplished academic leader and researcher Darryl Ahner as dean of the College of Computing and Software Engineering (CCSE), effective July 1.

Ahner currently serves as dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Wright State University, where he has led initiatives that strengthened student success, grew enrollment, and advanced research innovation. In his three years as dean, student retention increased through targeted academic support programs, a new engineering technology pathway was implemented to help students progress toward degrees, and industry partnerships were expanded through the Work Forward Internships Program.

“Dr. Darryl Ahner’s exceptional record of scholarship, innovation, and service makes him an outstanding choice to guide the College of Computing and Software Engineering to greater heights on KSU’s path to national prominence,” KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig said. “His leadership will help position Kennesaw State at the forefront of emerging technologies and prepare students for careers in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.”

Ahner will continue to grow KSU’s highly regarded College of Computing and Software Engineering, which consistently ranks among the best in the nation in degree programs such as information technology, software engineering, and game design. This fall, CCSE will launch a bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence, making Kennesaw State the first university in Georgia to offer both undergraduate and graduate degrees in AI.

“Dr. Ahner has a demonstrated ability to connect strategic vision with meaningful action,” KSU Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Ivan Pulinkala said. “His administrative background and scholarly expertise are well aligned with Kennesaw State’s commitment to advancing the impact of research across Georgia and beyond.”

Prior to Wright State, Ahner held multiple leadership roles at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), including dean for research and founding director of the Department of Defense’s Scientific Test and Analysis Techniques Center of Excellence. His work expanded AFIT’s research portfolio, secured multimillion‑dollar funding increases, built nationwide technical partnerships, and modernized how the federal government tests and evaluates complex defense technologies.

Ahner’s career also has included directing the Army Research Laboratory Mathematical Sciences Center of Excellence at the United States Military Academy; advising dozens of master’s and doctoral researchers; managing large‑scale research portfolios; and receiving numerous awards, including the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service and the International Test and Evaluation Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Kennesaw State has built an impressive reputation in computing, software engineering, and data science, and I am honored to join a community that is clearly committed to innovation and student success,” Ahner said. “The College is positioned for continued growth and national leadership, and I look forward to working with CCSE faculty, students and partners to build that future together.”

Ahner earned his doctorate in systems engineering from Boston University. He received two master’s degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute – in applied mathematics and in operations research and statistics – and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Military Academy.