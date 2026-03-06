Merlin Labs completes preliminary design review for C-130J autonomy program

According to a company press release, Merlin Labs, Inc. completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for its C-130J autonomy program, a step in reducing the crew required to operate the aircraft.

Merlin, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Boston, specializes in developing an operating system for autonomous flight. The company describes itself as “a leading developer of safe autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft.”

In 2024 the company was granted a $105 million contract by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to develop systems to reduce the size of the crew needed to operate the Lockheed Martin C-130J.

“Completing the PDR is a pivotal milestone for our C-130J program, bringing us closer to delivering highly assured autonomy that elevates mission performance, enhances safety, and expands operational flexibility for Special Operations Forces,” said Matt George, CEO and founder of Merlin, quoted in the press release. “This work ensures our autonomy platform meets the rigorous safety standards required for operational deployment while driving the next wave of innovation in military aviation.”

According to the announcement, the next stages of the contract will be system integration and ground testing, “and a series of takeoff to touchdown flight demonstrations.”

The company had entered into a partnership with the United States Air Force (USAF), which was announced in July 2022, with the following goals:

Design for integration onto the C-130J platform;

Additional integrations on SOF aircraft.

Integration and ground testing;

Test Readiness Review (TRR) and flight test;

Full takeoff to landing demonstration;

Maturation of advanced autonomy skills

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.