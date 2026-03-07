Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, March 7, 2026, with a high near 81 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to some patchy dense fog that continues across central Georgia with visibilities falling below one mile until 11 a.m. A line of thunderstorms this evening could bring small hail and damaging winds to portions of northwest Georgia.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:29 am, 72 °F L: 69 ° H: 74 ° Feels like 73 °F ° broken clouds Humidity: 80 % Pressure: 1022 mb 10 mph SW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 75% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:59 am Sunset: 6:39 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday

Showers likely before 1 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m and 4 p.m, then showers after 4 p.m. High near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-02-01 37 16 26.5 -19.3 T 2026-02-02 52 21 36.5 -9.5 0 2026-02-03 60 35 47.5 1.3 0.01 2026-02-04 57 38 47.5 1.2 0.04 2026-02-05 45 33 39 -7.5 0 2026-02-06 65 30 47.5 0.8 0 2026-02-07 55 36 45.5 -1.4 0 2026-02-08 61 30 45.5 -1.6 0 2026-02-09 68 40 54 6.7 0 2026-02-10 70 47 58.5 11 0 2026-02-11 65 48 56.5 8.8 0.04 2026-02-12 65 39 52 4.1 0 2026-02-13 63 43 53 4.9 0 2026-02-14 62 38 50 1.7 T 2026-02-15 60 47 53.5 5 0.86 2026-02-16 69 48 58.5 9.7 0 2026-02-17 69 44 56.5 7.5 0 2026-02-18 69 52 60.5 11.3 T 2026-02-19 79 60 69.5 20 0 2026-02-20 80 64 72 22.3 0.01 2026-02-21 66 54 60 10 0.39 2026-02-22 58 32 45 -5.2 T 2026-02-23 40 28 34 -16.4 0 2026-02-24 54 24 39 -11.7 0 2026-02-25 63 41 52 1.1 0 2026-02-26 64 59 61.5 10.3 0.37 2026-02-27 M M M M M 2026-02-28 71 51 61 9.3 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”