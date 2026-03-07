What Happened in Cobb County the Week Ending Fri, March 6? Take the Quiz and Find Out

The Cobb County Courier has a quiz we run from Monday to Thursday in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, March 6, 2026.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1. Smith-Gilbert Gardens and KSU will be presenting an "immersive outdoor theatre experience" based on what beloved fantasy novel? Wizard of Oz Through the Looking Glass The Hobbit Charlotte's Web 2. A local nonprofit recently celebrated the installation of two "Little Free Libraries" in Marietta. What was that nonprofit? Cobb Collaborative Cobb Community Foundation Cobb Chamber Town Center Community 3. The last city in Cobb County to run its own jail announced it would be closing the facility and arranging to use the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. What is that city? Marietta Acworth Powder Springs Smyrna 4. Cobb County police have responded to a type of activity organized mostly by teens on social media with multiple arrests and have issued a statement about those activities. What are the activities called? Takeovers Flash mobs Raves Be-ins 5. Yamaha Motors announced it was moving its U.S. headquarters to a Cobb County city. What is that city? Mableton Marietta Kennesaw Powder Springs Loading... Loading...



