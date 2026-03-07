Cobb Libraries Join Georgia Reads for America 250 Initiative

Cobb County Public Library distributed the following news release about a statewide literacy initiative where Cobb libraries will place a role:

The Georgia Council on Literacy, in partnership with the Georgia Public Library Service, the Georgia Municipal Association, and GeorgiaForward, announced the launch this week of Georgia Reads for America 250, a statewide initiative celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

The initiative places a strong emphasis on civic literacy—encouraging Georgians of all ages to better understand the nation’s founding principles, democratic institutions, and the responsibilities of citizenship. Through reading, reflection, and community engagement, the program aims to strengthen civic knowledge, foster informed participation, and inspire the next generation of engaged leaders.

“Under the Georgia Reads for America250 initiative, Georgia’s students won’t just gain the literacy skills needed for opportunity, they will also learn about the history and principles that have guided our nation since its founding,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I hope all our young learners will take this opportunity to become both better readers and better participants in the great American experiment.”

As part of the celebration, the Georgia Public Library Service is sharing the Georgia Reads for America 250 Reading List—a collection of 25 books focused on American and Georgia history and civic literacy. The list is organized by grade level for K–12 students and is designed to inspire students, educators, and literacy advocates to reflect on America’s past, strengthen civic understanding, and renew a shared commitment to the future. A companion reading challenge available at public libraries statewide will invite Georgians of all ages to engage with the reading list and complete activities to earn badges and prizes.

“We are so proud to support Georgia Reads for America 25O across our state’s 410 libraries,” said Julie Walker, Vice Chancellor for Libraries & Archives and state librarian. “Libraries are the heart of our communities, and this partnership reflects the important role they play in shaping the futures of Georgians by building literacy, supporting lifelong learning, and strengthening civic knowledge.”

In addition, mayors across the state will promote civic literacy and community engagement through local events and partnerships. GeorgiaForward’s Mayor’s Reading Club provides a platform to connect literacy, local history, and civic pride, helping communities bring this national milestone to life in meaningful and relevant ways.

“Georgia’s cities and mayors play a vital role in bringing civic literacy to life in communities across our state,” said Larry Hanson, CEO and Executive Director of the Georgia Municipal Association. “Through our partnership with Georgia Reads for America 250, we are committed to strengthening literacy while also connecting our communities to the history, principles, and responsibilities that define our nation.”

Growing literacy and civic knowledge are top priorities of Cobb County Public Libraries.

“Cobb County Public Library staff, volunteers, supporters, and community partners embrace our collective, vital role in serving as literacy leaders and in promoting libraries as civic beacons,” said Cobb Library Director Keith Schuermann. “The Georgia Reads for America250 initiative will bring the community together. Cobb libraries embrace this vision.”

For more information about Georgia Reads for America 250, the Georgia Council on Literacy, and the state’s literacy efforts, visit www.america250.georgiareads.org.

About the America250 Reading List

The Georgia Reads for America 250 Reading List features a diverse range of voices, historical accounts, and foundational texts, including:



Hey, Georgia by Malcolm Mitchell; Delivering Justice by Jim Haskins; Hard Work, But It’s Worth It by Bethany Hegedus; March Trilogy by John Lewis; Lillian’s Right to Vote by Jonah Winter; Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom by Lynda Blackmon Lowery; The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff; Those Rebels, John and Tom by Barbara Kerley; Rebellion 1776 by Laurie Halse Anderson; When You Grow Up to Vote by Eleanor Roosevelt; Your Vote Matters by Rebecca Katzman; The United States Constitution: A Graphic Adaptation by Jonathan Hennessey; Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyon Woo; The Rediscovery of America by Ned Blackhawk; and America’s First Daughter by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie.

About the Georgia Council on Literacy

The Georgia Council on Literacy leads statewide efforts to improve reading outcomes for children, families, and adults. The Council is responsible for developing and advancing Georgia’s comprehensive statewide literacy plan, aligning agencies and partners around evidence-based strategies to strengthen literacy from early childhood through adulthood. Working with educators, community leaders, and policymakers, the Council promotes policies and partnerships that ensure every Georgian has the literacy skills needed to succeed in school, work, and civic life.