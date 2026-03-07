This week’s schedule of lane closures for the ongoing $1.2 billion I-285 and I-20 West Interchange project in Cobb and Fulton

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.
This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, March 9, and continues through Sunday, March 15:
Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.
Lane Closures
|Roadway
|Activity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Times
|I-285 Northbound
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Saturday, March 14
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Saturday, March 14
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-285 Southbound
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Sunday, March 15
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Alternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Sunday, March 15
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, March 9
|Thursday, March 12
|10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
|I-20 Westbound
|Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway
|Single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Saturday, March 14
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, March 9
|Thursday, March 12
|10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to Six Flags Parkway
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Sunday, March 15
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to Six Flags Parkway
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Sunday, March 15
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive to the Linkwood Road overpass
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Saturday, March 14
|Sunday, March 15
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Overnight
|I-20 Eastbound
|Six Flags Parkway to SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Sunday, March 15
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Six Flags Parkway to SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Saturday, March 14
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Saturday, March 14
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Other Locations
|Six Flags Parkway from Lee Industrial Boulevard to South Service Road
|Single right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Wednesday, March 11
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Saturday, March 14
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, March 9
|Saturday, March 14
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|DETOUR
|I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will exit onto I-285 southbound (Exit 51A), continue to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9), and enter I-285 northbound
|Friday, March 13
|Saturday, March 14
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Overnight
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will exit onto I-285 southbound (Exit 51A), continue to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9), and enter I-285 northbound
|Thursday, March 26
|Saturday, March 28
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-20 Westbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will continue to SR 70/Fulton Industrial Blvd (Exit 49), enter I-20 eastbound and follow signs onto I-285 northbound (Exit 51B).
|Friday, March 20
|Sunday, March 22
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.
