This week’s schedule of lane closures for the ongoing $1.2 billion I-285 and I-20 West Interchange project in Cobb and Fulton

Interstate 20 and 285 shields are overlaid on a drawing of an interstate highway interchange

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 7, 2026

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, March 9, and continues through Sunday, March 15:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes
I-285 Northbound
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Saturday, March 149 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Saturday, March 1411 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-285 Southbound
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Sunday, March 159 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveAlternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Sunday, March 1511 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, March 9Thursday, March 1210:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
I-20 Westbound
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwaySingle, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Saturday, March 149 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, March 9Thursday, March 1210:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to Six Flags ParkwaySingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Sunday, March 159 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to Six Flags ParkwayDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Sunday, March 1511 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive to the Linkwood Road overpassSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureSaturday, March 14Sunday, March 159 p.m. – 5 a.m. Overnight
I-20 Eastbound
Six Flags Parkway to SR 70/Fulton Industrial BoulevardSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Sunday, March 159 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Six Flags Parkway to SR 70/Fulton Industrial BoulevardDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Saturday, March 1411 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Saturday, March 149 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
Other Locations
Six Flags Parkway from Lee Industrial Boulevard to South Service RoadSingle right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Wednesday, March 119 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive        Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Saturday, March 148 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, March 9Saturday, March 148 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
DETOUR
 I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will exit onto I-285 southbound (Exit 51A), continue to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9), and enter I-285 northbound		Friday, March 13Saturday, March 149 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Overnight
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will exit onto I-285 southbound (Exit 51A), continue to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9), and enter I-285 northbound		Thursday, March 26Saturday, March 289 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-20 Westbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure   
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will continue to SR 70/Fulton Industrial Blvd (Exit 49), enter I-20 eastbound and follow signs onto I-285 northbound (Exit 51B).		Friday,  March 20Sunday, March 229 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

