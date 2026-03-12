Vinings Cove Volunteers Remove 19 Bags of Litter From Buckner Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about an Adopt-A-Mile cleanup on Buckner Road.

We appreciate the Vinings Cove Homeowners for cleaning up their adopted Buckner Road from Veterans Memorial Hwy (with the new traffic light!) to Oakdale Road. With the help of the GA Native Plant Society and South Cobb Lions Club, we were able to remove 19 bags of litter. We saw a lot of littered cans of Modelo Tall Boy cans with the top of the cans sawed off??? If you know who is doing that, please ask them to stop littering. If you are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . She can help you with everything including supplies.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.