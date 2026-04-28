Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to have showers and thunderstorms, with an overnight low of around 62 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:24 am, 57 °F L: 55 ° H: 59 ° Feels like 57 °F ° thunderstorm Humidity: 91 % Pressure: 1023 mb 14 mph N Wind Gust: 24 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0.13 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:52 am Sunset: 8:19 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m and 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Deviation from Norm Precipitation 2026-03-01 78 47 62.5 10.6 0 2026-03-02 77 51 64 11.8 0 2026-03-03 63 49 56 3.6 T 2026-03-04 75 53 64 11.3 0 2026-03-05 81 59 70 17.1 T 2026-03-06 83 60 71.5 18.3 0.94 2026-03-07 83 62 72.5 19.1 0.69 2026-03-08 69 62 65.5 11.8 0.08 2026-03-09 78 59 68.5 14.6 0.84 2026-03-10 81 60 70.5 16.3 T 2026-03-11 82 64 73 18.6 0 2026-03-12 71 45 58 3.4 0.75 2026-03-13 68 41 54.5 -0.4 0 2026-03-14 78 48 63 7.9 0 2026-03-15 72 55 63.5 8.1 0.01 2026-03-16 69 34 51.5 -4.1 0.72 2026-03-17 48 29 38.5 -17.4 0 2026-03-18 57 33 45 -11.1 0 2026-03-19 69 39 54 -2.3 0 2026-03-20 77 46 61.5 4.9 0 2026-03-21 84 59 71.5 14.7 0 2026-03-22 84 59 71.5 14.4 0 2026-03-23 81 55 68 10.7 0 2026-03-24 70 51 60.5 3 0 2026-03-25 69 51 60 2.2 0 2026-03-26 80 54 67 9 0 2026-03-27 84 60 72 13.7 0 2026-03-28 70 49 59.5 1 0 2026-03-29 65 45 55 -3.7 0 2026-03-30 73 59 66 7 T 2026-03-31 M M M M M

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”