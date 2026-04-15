Cobb DOT list of active road and lane closures as of Wednesday, April 15

The following road and lane closures are currently active and listed on the Cobb County DOT website. To expand the map for a particular roadway, click on the legend to the left of the interactive map below. The tables below are copied and pasted directly from the Cobb DOT GIS app. We retrieved this current list on April 15, 2026.

To check for updates that occur between our posting, visit the Cobb DOT’s road work page at this link.

Road closures

Third Army Road

Construction Closure

Starts: 3/30/26 9:00 AM

Ends: 4/24/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Third Army Rd. Main water replacement.

Weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. only Contact:





Detour:

Lane closures

Canton Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 11/10/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 11/9/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Canton Road. Adding right turn lane from Canton Road northbound onto Piedmont Road eastbound. Periodic lane closures due to construction.

Cedarcrest Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 4/13/26 7:00 AM

Ends: 4/20/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Cedarcrest Rd. WB lanes of Cedarcrest Rd will be closed for resurfacing from Cobb Pkwy to St Clare Catholic Church

Lower Roswell Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 11/20/24 9:00 AM

Ends: 11/19/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Lower Roswell Rd. Lane Closures possible for Safety Improvement Project on Lower Roswell Rd Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

Detour:

Old Floyd Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 7/16/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 1/6/27 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Old Floyd Rd. Cobb DOT Bridge Widening Project Contact:

Cobb DOT Construction

770-528-1600

South Barrett Reliever

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 10/14/22 9:00 AM

Ends: 5/31/26 5:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on South Barrett Reliever. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 construction will require lane closures between 9 am – 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, & Roberts Ct for needed improvements. A bridge will also be constructed over I-75 to connect Roberts Ct & Greers Chapel Dr. Project (X2407). The expected completion is 2026. Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1653

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

When a county’s Department of Transportation is mentioned, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably the maintenance of county roads and traffic signals. Cobb DOT is certainly responsible for that.

But there are other aspects of a transportation system than just making sure cars don’t fall into potholes and traffic signals work. The department is involved in the construction of the county’s impressive trail network, the operation of the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, and planning for future transportation needs. Cobb DOT engineers also provide the Cobb County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners with information on the likely traffic impact of decisions at zoning hearings.

The Cobb DOT director, currently Drew Raessler, attends nearly every Board of Commissioners meeting and requests permission and funding for a wide range of projects.

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

To read news about the Cobb DOT published in the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link.