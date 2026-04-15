Registration is Open for Popular, High-Demand Vision To Learn 2026 Mobile Clinics at Cobb Libraries

Cobb County Public Library distributed the following announcement about the popular Vision To Learn program that offers free vision screening and prescription glasses for children and teens:

Cobb County Public Library is partnering with national nonprofit Vision To Learn to host mobile clinics during the upcoming summer break months. Returning to library locations through July, the professionals offer free eye exams and prescription glasses for children ages 5-18, building on their partnership with the library system that began in 2018.

Registration for Vision To Learn appointments is required. Demand is high and space is limited for the popular VTL program. To register, go to https://bit.ly/Cobb_County.

The upcoming 2026 Vision To Learn library visits, all scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., include:

Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs 30127

Thursday, May 28

Monday, June 8

Friday, July 31

Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta 30060

Monday, June 1

Wednesday, July 29

South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126

Wednesday, June 3

Wednesday, July 29

Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta 30068

Wednesday, June 10

Sibley Library,1539 South Cobb Drive, Marietta 30060

Monday, June 15

Monday, July 20

North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw 30144

Wednesday, June 17

Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta 30066

Wednesday, June 24

Thursday, July 16

Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta 30064

Monday, June 29

The Vision To Learn visits are part of the Cobb County Public Library’s collaboration with Learn4Life, Metro Atlanta Regional Education Partnership. “Learn4Life’s Regional Goal: All elementary school students in need in metro Atlanta will receive a free pair of glasses by 2028.” For more information, visit https://L4Lmetroatlanta.org/the-atlanta-vision-project.

For information on Vision To Learn, visit visiontolearn.org.