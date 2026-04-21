Cobb Young Professionals opens nominations for 2026 Next Generation Award

Cobb Young Professionals, a networking group within the Cobb Chamber for professionals in their 20s and 30s, has opened nominations for its 2026 Next Generation Award, recognizing two emerging leaders making a significant impact in their community and professions.

The annual award honors young professionals who demonstrate leadership, community involvement and a unique perspective in their field. Nominees must be active in the community and play an essential role in their profession, while serving as individuals others can admire, learn from and celebrate.

While any professional in their 20s or 30s may be nominated, only members of the Cobb Chamber are eligible to receive the award.

Cobb Young Professionals focuses on supporting career growth and leadership development by providing networking opportunities and professional programming. The group hosts social events designed to connect peers, along with seminars featuring influential speakers. Quarterly Leadership Luncheons also give members the opportunity to engage with prominent business and community leaders across Cobb County.

Two winners will be recognized at the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event on Aug. 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.

Nominations are open through May 29 and can be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/32wfzrkz.

The program is supported by yearlong presenting sponsor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and award sponsor The Mazloom Law Firm LLC.

For more information about Cobb Young Professionals or the Next Generation Award, contact Rebecca Chadwick at 770-859-2358 or rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.