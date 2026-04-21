South Cobb Lions Club joins Pay It Forward 2K19 for litter pickup

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about Pay it Forward 2K19’s litter cleanup in Mableton:

Pay It Forward 2K19 along with the South Cobb Lions Club removed 17 bags of litter from their adopted Cityview Drive and Six Flags Parkway to celebrate the upcoming Earth Day. It is important to keep these areas looking good for our Six Flags visitors. The weather was perfect as we got in a little exercise and fresh air. If you or your nonprofit is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please

contact Dawn at Keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . Dawn will order your signs and provide you with supplies such as safety vests, grabbers, and gloves.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.