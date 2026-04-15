Driver charged with DUI after serious injury crash on Cumberland Parkway in Cobb County

[ The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

A driver has been arrested and charged with DUI following a serious injury crash late Tuesday night at a busy Cobb County intersection, police said.

The collision occurred around 10:43 p.m. at Cumberland Parkway and Mt. Wilkinson Parkway, according to the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit, which is investigating the incident.

Investigators said a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, driven by a 31-year-old Atlanta woman, was traveling southbound on Cumberland Parkway. A 2001 Mercedes E320, driven by an 18-year-old Marietta man, was traveling northbound with two passengers.

Police determined that the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn onto Mt. Wilkinson Parkway and entered the path of the Mercedes, causing the crash.

A 35-year-old Atlanta man, a passenger in the Chevrolet, and a 21-year-old Smyrna woman, a passenger in the Mercedes, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Another passenger in the Mercedes, A 20-year-old Atlanta man, sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital. The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was arrested and charged with DUI, serious injury by vehicle and failure to yield, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987. The case number is 26023859.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.