Early Morning Fire Hits Kennesaw Apartment Complex

By Mark Woolsey

Fire heavily damaged a building at a Kennesaw apartment complex early Wednesday, but all residents were able to get out.

The department says arriving fire crews found fire at the rear of the building at around 3 a.m. stretching from a third-floor deck into the attic and through the roof. The complex has been identified as the Avana Ridenour apartments.

Firefighters began a search and evacuation effort but found that residents had already left the building.

The fire was knocked down after about 40 minutes.

A Kennesaw fire spokesman said the blaze impacted all 12 units in the building with four heavily damaged by fire. The other eight had significant smoke and water damage. All of the units are considered uninhabitable.

Crews remained on the scene to battle hot spots after the blaze was put out.

The fire spokesman says the cause of the blaze is under investigation and that no injuries were reported among either fire personnel or residents.